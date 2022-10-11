Weber WBBL|08

Ultimate Guide: All you need to know for WBBL|08

Get the broadcast details, the full schedule and see how the squads are shaping up ahead of the start of Weber WBBL|08 on Thursday

Laura Jolly

11 October 2022, 03:05 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo