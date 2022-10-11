Ultimate Guide: All you need to know for WBBL|08

The WBBL is back! When does it start?

WBBL|08 will begin with a bang when Brisbane Heat host rivals Sydney Sixers under lights in Mackay on Thursday, October 13.

The WBBL will claim more of the prime time spotlight this season as it returns to a national, festival-based competition, and a total of 17 matches will be played in prime time – more than any previous season – while another 15 will be played in twilight slots.

Regular Thursday night matches are a new feature of the competition, although the tournament is still retaining its 'festival weekend' structure.

The regular season will conclude on November 20 with a week of finals to follow.

For the first time in three years, matches will be staged in all six states as well as the ACT, with a total of 14 metro and regional venues to host games.

COVID-19 disruptions saw WBBL|06 played entirely in a Sydney hub, while no games were played in Victoria or New South Wales last summer due to border closures.

Consideration was also given to how the WBBL would fit alongside the men's T20 World Cup, which is being staged in Australia from October 16 to November 13, and there are no clashes between WBBL|08 matches and Australia's World Cup games.

What’s different to last year?

The Decision Review System (DRS) has been introduced for the 24 Weber WBBL|08 matches shown on both Seven and Foxtel, including finals.

The remaining 35 matches WBBL|08 matches, to be broadcast on Foxtel and cricket.com.au, will be produced via live stream technology which does not currently support DRS.

Each team will get one unsuccessful review per innings with the fielding team captain or batter receiving 15 seconds to call for a review.

As per standard practice, the reviewing team will keep their one unsuccessful review if the decision results in 'Umpire's Call'.

Ultra Edge, commonly referred to a Snicko, and ball-tracking will be the review technology available to the TV match official.

A significant change has also been made to the WBBL|08 playing condition, with the Power Surge innovation – which has been part of the men’s BBL for the last two seasons – being extended to the WBBL.

It means all matches will now feature a four-over Powerplay at the beginning of each innings, with a two-over Power Surge to be called by the batting team between overs 11-20. Only two fielders may be outside the field restriction circle during these times.

What’s this I hear about tipping?

BKT Big Bash Tipping is back! Pick the team you think will win each match this WBBL season and you could win some epic prizes, including $10,000 for the top tipper. There’s also nothing wrong with just playing for fun, so join or create a league to take on your friends, family and colleagues. It’s free and easy to join, just head to tipping.cricket.com.au and sign in with your Cricket ID to get started.

How can I watch?

As has been the case in previous years, fans in Australia will be able to watch all 59 matches live and free on either the Seven Network or cricket.com.au.

Of the 59 matches, 24 will be televised on free-to-air on Seven and simulcast on Foxtel and Kayo, while the remaining 35 games will be shown on Foxtel and Kayo Sports and also live streamed for free on cricket.com.au.

Tuning in via cricket.com.au and the CA Live app can be done via our match centre or Apple TV. It's simple to do and doesn't cost you a cent – CA Live app users tap 'More' in the bottom bar then 'Sign Up' in the top right. On desktop or mobile web, just click here, fill in a few basic details and enjoy some live cricket!

Meanwhile, ABC Radio will provide ball-by-ball commentary of 45 games throughout the regular season.

What about live scores, news and highlights?

Cricket.com.au and the CA Live app will have live scores for every game of WBBL|08 as well as wicket replays in the match centre to go with extended video highlights, reports and interviews from our reporters throughout the competition.

You can also catch up on all the latest WBBL news via The Scoop podcast, where cricket.com.au's own Laura Jolly and Emily Collin discuss all the action, catch up with players and gain expert insights.

Subscribe where you get your pods!

Can I head along to watch?

In great news for fans across Australia – and particularly those who missed out in Victoria and New South Wales last season due to border closures – matches will once again be played in all six states.

Don’t wait, click HERE to grab your ticket.

Who should I look out for?

Australia's Commonwealth Games gold medallists will be back in action and coming into the series primed after the two opening rounds of the domestic one-day competition.

They are spread across all eight teams, so no matter which game you tune into, you’re likely to see a world champion Australian in action.

In exciting news, the world’s No.1 ranked T20 bowler Sophie Ecclestone is appearing in the WBBL for the first time, alongside a who’s who of the most exciting players on the planet.

Each club can have a total of five marquee players, with a maximum of three from overseas, and this year there are six from South Africa, five from England, four from India, five from New Zealand and two from West Indies.

WBBL|08 marquees

Adelaide Strikers: Megan Schutt, Tahlia McGrath, Darcie Brown (all CA contracted), Laura Wolvaardt (SA), Deandra Dottin (WI)

Brisbane Heat: Jess Jonassen (CA), Pooja Vastrakar (Ind), Danni Wyatt (Eng), Amelia Kerr (NZ) Replacement marquee: Jess Kerr (NZ)

Hobart Hurricanes: Nicola Carey (CA), Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez (both SA), Hayley Jensen (NZ)

Melbourne Renegades: Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck (both CA, unavailable due to injury), Harmanpreet Kaur (Ind), Shabnim Ismail (SA), Hayley Matthews (WI)

Melbourne Stars: Meg Lanning (unavailable), Annabel Sutherland (both CA), Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill (both Eng), Jemimah Rodrigues (Ind)

Perth Scorchers: Beth Mooney, Alana King (both CA), Sophie Devine, Maddy Green (both NZ), Marizanne Kapp (SA)

Sydney Sixers: Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (all CA), Sophie Ecclestone (Eng), Suzie Bates (NZ)

Sydney Thunder: Rachael Haynes (CA), Tammy Beaumont (Eng), Chloe Tryon (SA), Amy Jones (Eng)

Who won last year?

South Africa allrounder Marizanne Kapp starred with bat and ball to help lift the Perth Scorchers to a 12-run victory over the Adelaide Strikers in the WBBL|07 final.

Kapp, who had been sick all week, scored an unbeaten 31 off 23 balls to help lift the Scorchers to 5-146.

The Strikers were then restricted to 2-16 in the six-over powerplay – with Kapp’s first two overs going for just two runs – before finishing at 6-134.

Kapp finished with 1-25 from her four overs, with those figures including a maiden against her wife and Strikers opener Dane van Niekerk.

The 15,511 crowd on hand for the decider was the highest ever attendance for a standalone WBBL match.

How is my team looking?

Click the links below for a detailed preview of each club heading into the opening weekend, including the squads, the ins and outs and players to watch.

