Weber WBBL|09

WBBL makes stadium comeback as fixtures unveiled

For the first time since the league moved to a standalone window, WBBL matches will be played at the MCG and SCG as the season's fixture is released

Laura Jolly

13 July 2023, 10:00 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

