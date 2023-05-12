WBBL squads: Key targets for clubs in first retention window

A new era of Weber WBBL contracting is set to begin, with clubs able to start signing players for the upcoming season from this coming Monday.

In a first for the league, WBBL clubs will have a week-long retention window starting on Monday to re-sign up to 10 domestic players.

This year's retention window will begin at 9am on May 15 and will end with the lifting of the contracting embargo and beginning of the trade period on May 22.

In another first, overseas players will not be part of the normal contracting process, following the introduction of the first WBBL overseas player draft, which is expected to be held in September.

Significant changes have also been made to the way clubs can build their 15-player lists.

There are no longer restrictions in place dictating how many CA-contracted players can sign with each club, and every club is able to sign up to three overseas players via the draft (not including replacement players).

This is a change from the past eight seasons, where clubs could sign a maximum of five 'marquee players' who were either CA-contracted Australians or overseas players.

In a significant change for the league, any player earning $50,000 or more per season – whether domestic or overseas – will now be considered a 'marquee' player. Each club will be required to sign at least five marquee players.

The new contracting system is underpinned by an increase in total payment pools for the clubs. As confirmed earlier this month, the WBBL's payment pool will double to more than $732,000 per team each year.

Top WBBL players now have the potential to earn more than $100,0000 (plus superannuation) per season, with the average retainer doubling from $26,900 to close to $54,200, and the minimum retainer increasing by 30 per cent.

Season dates for WBBL|09 are yet to be confirmed but it will be staged in its usual October-November window.

Adelaide Strikers

High on the priority list for the reigning champions will be securing a wicketkeeper to replace the retired Tegan McPharlin. With their Australian trio locked in alongside the likes of Amanda-Jade Wellington, Maddie Penna and Katie Mack, the Strikers go into the retention and contracting periods already in a strong position.

WBBL|08 result: Champions

Coach: Luke Williams

Spots filled on contract list: 7 out of 15

WBBL|09 squad so far: Darcie Brown, Tahlia McGrath, Megan Schutt, Katie Mack, Annie O'Neil, Maddie Penna, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Out: Tegan McPharlin (retired)

WBBL|08 squad members off contract: Jemma Barsby, Meagan Dixon, Anesu Mushangwe, Bridget Patterson, Ella Wilson, Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa)

Party time! Strikers celebrate their first WBBL title

Brisbane Heat

Like the Strikers, the Heat have the core of their squad locked in – although re-signing the off-contract trio of Jess Jonassen, Georgia Voll and Laura Harris will be high on the priority list. With a good mix of experience and youth, the key for the Heat will be drafting the right overseas talent to complement what is already a very strong group of domestic players.

WBBL|08 result: Knocked out in The Challenger

Coach: Ash Noffke

Spots filled on contract list: 7 out of 15

WBBL|09 squad so far: Grace Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Nicola Hancock, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippell

WBBL|08 squad members off contract: Jess Jonassen, Zoe Cooke, Laura Harris, Ellie Johnston, Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Jess Kerr (New Zealand), Pooja Vastrakar (India), Danni Wyatt (England)

Harris smacks eight boundaries in 14-ball knock

Hobart Hurricanes

The Hurricanes finally snapped their finals drought last season but will be eager to go deeper into the playoffs this time around with new coach Jude Coleman at the helm. Nicola Carey is the biggest name off contract, while the Hurricanes will no doubt be eager to keep talented teenage leg-spinner Amy Smith in purple.

WBBL|08 result: Knocked out in The Eliminator

Coach: Jude Coleman (new)

Spots filled on contract list: 5 out of 15

WBBL|09 squad so far: Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Molly Strano, Elyse Villani

WBBL|08 squad members off contract: Nicola Carey, Julia Cavanough, Maisy Gibson, Emma Manix-Geeves, Amy Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Trenaman, Mignon du Preez (South Africa), Hayley Jensen (New Zealand), Lizelle Lee (South Africa)

Brilliant catch tops off du Preez's day

Melbourne Renegades

The Renegades struggled to overcome the late withdrawal of India superstar Harmanpreet Kaur then lost skipper Sophie Molineux to injury during a forgettable WBBL|08 campaign, but don’t expect huge changes at the Melbourne club with seven players already locked in for this summer. Re-signing ‘keeper Josie Dooley and Courtney Webb will be critical, while the Renegades should be boosted by the returns of Georgia Wareham and Tayla Vlaeminck, who both missed last season due to long-term injuries.

WBBL|08 result: Seventh

Coach: Simon Helmot

Spots filled on contract list: 7 out of 15

WBBL|09 squad so far: Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Sarah Coyte, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Prestiwdge

WBBL|08 squad members off contract: Josie Dooley, Courtney Webb, Erica Kershaw, Carly Leeson, Rhiann O'Donnell, Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Eve Jones (England)

Coyte claims stunning one-hander in 100th game

Melbourne Stars

The biggest news coming out of the Stars camp is the confirmation that Meg Lanning will be back this season, with the skipper penning a new three-year deal after sitting out WBBL|08. Key allrounders Kim Garth and Tess Flintoff, and young gun Rhys McKenna are already locked in, while the biggest names who came off contract after WBBL|08 are Aussie star Annabel Sutherland, spinner Sophie Day, wicketkeeper Nicole Faltum and spinner Sasha Moloney.

WBBL|08 result: Sixth

Coach: Jonathan Batty

Spots filled on contract list: 4 out of 15

WBBL|09 squad so far: Meg Lanning, Kim Garth, Tess Flintoff, Rhys McKenna

WBBL|08 squad members off contract: Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Hasrat Gill, Olivia Henry, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland, Alice Capsey (England), Lauren Winfield-Hill (England), Bess Heath (England), Jemimah Rodrigues (India)

Perth Scorchers

The Scorchers just missed out on the finals last season and have a bit of contracting work ahead of them with just five players signed on for WBBL|08. Crucially, that quintet includes Beth Mooney and Alana King. Former assistant coach Becky Grundy takes over the top job this season, replacing Aussie head coach Shelley Nitschke.

WBBL|08 result: Fifth

Coach: Becky Grundy (new)

Spots filled on contract list: 5 out of 15

WBBL|09 squad so far: Beth Mooney, Alana King, Charis Bekker, Amy Edgar, Taneale Peschel

WBBL|08 squad members off contract: Mathila Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Holly Ferling, Lilly Mills, Chloe Piparo, Georgia Wyllie, Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Maddy Green (New Zealand), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa)

King pulls off remarkable catch after balancing act

Sydney Sixers

The Sixers were the frontrunners throughout the WBBL|08 regular season before getting pipped in the final by the Strikers. Expect a couple of fresh faces in magenta this year following the retirements of Nicole Bolton and Ange Reakes. Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy are both off contract, but it is hard to see the Aussie superstars heading anywhere else.

WBBL|08 result: Runners-up

Coach: Charlotte Edwards

Spots filled on contract list: 6 out of 15

WBBL|09 squad so far: Ashleigh Gardner, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Emma Hughes

Out: Nicole Bolton (retired), Ange Reakes (retired)

WBBL|08 squad members off contract: Jade Allen, Angela Genford, Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Kate Peterson, Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Sophie Ecclestone (England)

Perry's captain's knock guides Sixers home

Sydney Thunder

After a disappointing WBBL|08, the Thunder have a new coach in Lisa Keightley, with the experienced former Australian and England coach taking over from English mentor Trevor Griffin. The Thunder will need to appoint a new skipper following the retirement of Rachael Haynes, while young gun Phoebe Litchfield is one of five players on multi-year deals.

WBBL|08 result: Eighth

Coach: Lisa Keightley (new)

Spots filled on contract list: 5 out of 15

WBBL|09 squad so far: Phoebe Litchfield, Hannah Darlington, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Lauren Smith

Out: Rachael Haynes (retired)

WBBL|08 squad members off contract: Sam Bates, Jessica Davidson, Corinne Hall, Olivia Porter, Belinda Vakarewa, Tahlia Wilson, Tammy Beaumont (England), Amy Jones (England), Chloe Tryon (South Africa), Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand)