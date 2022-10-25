Weber extends WBBL naming rights partnership

The Women's Big Bash League is set to keep sizzling into next summer, after locking in Weber Barbecues as its naming rights sponsor for another season.

The renewal means the barbeque brand will continue its connection with the world’s leading women’s T20 league until the end of WBBL|09.

Weber joined forces with the WBBL ahead of last season for an initial two-year partnership.

"The League is delighted to be extending its naming rights partnership with Weber Barbecues into a third season," Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s General Manager of Big Bash Leagues, said.

"Both Weber and the WBBL are world class in their field, but both also share strong links to the essence of summer: fun, family, food and cricket.

"We look forward to working with Weber over the next two seasons to strengthen these ties and deliver a brilliant experience to our fans nationwide."

Reigning WBBL|07 champions Perth Scorchers recently visited the Weber store in Cannington on a team bonding excursion, to develop their culinary skills on a range of Weber products.

"Barbecuing and cricket are the perfect recipe for the Australian summer and our partnership is enthusiastically supported by our consumers, our retail partners and our team," Michael McDonald, Weber Barbecues Managing Director, Australia and New Zealand, said.

"We believe that getting involved in barbecuing, like playing cricket, should be inclusive of everyone and we are very proud to be able to support the growth of women’s cricket in Australia."

