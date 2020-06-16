England v West Indies Tests - Men's

Windies pace attack harks back to the glory days

It's a bold call but West Indies coach Roddy Estwick says the current crop of Caribbean speedsters could soon be compared to the golden generation as they prepare to face England

AFP

16 June 2020, 10:53 AM AEST

