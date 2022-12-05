Key injuries won't stop determined Windies: Chase

Chase battles hard to reach well-earned fifty

The West Indies will be a force to be reckoned with against Australia in the day-night Test in Adelaide if they can emulate their openers, according to allrounder Roston Chase.

Nathan Lyon snared 6-128 on Sunday to spin Australia to a 164-run victory midway through day five of the first Test at Optus Stadium.

But the West Indies were 1-159 in the first innings before being bowled out for 283, and they were 0-116 in the second dig before being dismissed for 333.

Opener Kraigg Brathwaite starred with scores of 64 and 110, while debutant Tagenarine Chanderpaul made an instant impact at the top of the order with 51 and 45.

The son of West Indies legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul showed plenty of guts, recovering from a painful blow early in the first innings to post his maiden Test half-century.

"Obviously Australia is a tough place to play cricket, so to start the way he did shows a lot of character," Chase said of the 26-year-old.

"His dad had that same kind of characteristics about sticking in and fighting. That's where he got it from.

"If he can emulate what his dad did, he will be a legend in the game as well. I hope he continues in this vein and takes confidence from this first game."

Chase (55) and Alzarri Joseph (43) were brave amidst a lower-order fightback in the second innings, but overall the West Indies lacked depth on the batting front.

The second Test will be a day-night fixture in Adelaide, starting on Thursday, and Chase wants a more even effort.

"Once the other batters take a leaf out of the openers' (books), we'll be a force to be reckoned with in the second Test," Chase said.

"We have seen how the bowlers are bowling and we will do our homework and have a better run at it in the second Test.

"I thought although we didn't get that big total in the first innings we were looking for, the opening partnership was a great sight to see.

"The guys really applied themselves. They showed glimpses of what we can do.

"We didn't cash in on that good start and that let us down for the rest of the game."

The West Indies could be without Kemar Roach in Adelaide after the veteran paceman tweaked his thigh in Perth, though fellow quick Joseph recovered from some early struggled to bring the heat in Australia's second innings, reaching 148kph during a devastating spell in the second dig in which he struck Marnus Labuschagne on the helmet.

"I spoke to Alzarri on the first morning, he wasn't feeling well," Chase said.

"I said he looked a bit down on pace, so I spoke to him. He said he was having a bit of a headache but was still trying to push through,

"I admire that about him. Then in the second innings he really got it through and it was exciting to see."

Uncapped paceman Marquino Mindley will fly to Adelaide and is a chance to play if Roach doesn't get up for the match.

Batsman Nkrumah Bonner is also in doubt after being subbed out of the Perth Test with concussion, while allrounder Kyle Mayers was not able to bowl in the second innings after injuring his shoulder.

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v West Indies

First Test: Australia won by 164 runs

Dec 8-12: Second Test, Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (day-night)

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Marquino Mindley, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas

