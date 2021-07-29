Rain saves Windies' blushes after collapse in Barbados

Rain has forced an early end to West Indies' first Twenty20 against Pakistan, leading to a 'no result' contest after the game was reduced to nine overs per side.

West Indies had reached 5-85 off their nine overs on Wednesday before umpires abandoned the game with rain persistently falling at the Kensington Oval.

West Indies, loaded with power-hitters in their latest international series following the matches against Australia over the last week, couldn't get the tempo after the game was shortened once Pakistan had won the toss and elected to field first.

Lendl Simmons (9) had to retire hurt in only the second over of the innings after being hit on the left side of the neck by debutant fast bowler Mohammad Wasim's short-pitched delivery.

Fast bowler Hasan Ali (2-11) had Evin Lewis caught at mid-on off his first delivery and Nicholas Pooran (13) smashed Mohammad Hafeez for two sixes before ballooning an easy catch to point off the spinner.

The two experienced power-hitters, Andre Russell and Chris Gayle, also couldn't make an impact against the variations of Pakistan spin and pace.

Russell smashed legspinner Usman Qadir for a six over extra cover in the sixth over before getting a thick edge to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan in the same over.

Wasim had a memorable T20 international debut when Gayle holed out in the deep for a run-a-ball seven before captain Kieron Pollard lifted the total in the last over.

Top scorer Pollard (22 not out) hit Shaheen Afridi for a boundary and then ended the innings with a six over mid-wicket before rain ruined the series opener.

The remaining three matches will be played at Providence before a two-Test series at Kingston beginning from August 12.