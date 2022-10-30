Son of a gun named in Windies squad for Aussie Tests

The son of West Indies great Shivnarine Chanderpaul could debut against Australia next month, with the opening bat named in a 15-player Test squad for the Frank Worrell Trophy.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul has been named as the one uncapped member of the West Indies' squad for the two-match NRMA Insurance Test Series starting on November 30 in Perth.

A left-hander much like his father, Chanderpaul was the second leading run-scorer in the West Indies Championship this year, averaging 73.16.

Tagenarine has been on the rise for some time. He played the 2014 Under-19 World Cup for the Windies and in 2017 the father-son duo both hit fifties in a first-class game for Guyana. It was the first time a father-son duo notched half-centuries in the same first-class match since George Gunn and his son George Vernon struck tons for Nottinghamshire in 1931.

The 26-year-old also scored 109 before being retired hurt in his last red-ball match for West Indies A against Bangladesh in August, pushing his case for an international debut.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul on his way to a century for Windies A // Supplied

"He has what it takes to do well at the highest level," selector and one of West Indies greatest openers Desmond Hayes said.

"He equipped himself very well in the West Indies Championship four-day matches and also did a very good job at the top of the order against Bangladesh A in Saint Lucia this summer."

West Indies have also recalled allrounder Roston Chase and middle-order batter Shamarh Brooks in the squad.

If Chanderpaul does debut, he will follow in the footsteps of his father who played 164 Tests for the West Indies between 1994 and 2015, before being axed from the side on the eve of Australia's tour that year.

In that time he averaged 49.96 in 20 Tests against Australia, producing five centuries and often being a thorn in the nation's side on tours of the Caribbean.

In 11 Tests on Australian soil he averaged 30.20 with 604 runs and a highest of 82.

The West Indies are unbeaten in Test cricket in 2022, having beaten England at home 1-0 in a three-match series, and beaten Bangladesh 2-0 at home in June.

But they have not won a Test against Australia since 2003, while their drought on Australian soil dates back 14 Tests to February 1997.

In their last Test in Australia in 2016, David Warner smashed an 82-ball century, the fastest recorded at the SCG, in a water-logged drawn match.

This looming series has already started in poor fashion, with coach Phil Simmons announcing it will be his last after the team's premature exit from the T20 World Cup.

Simmons apologised for his team's "heart-wrenching" and "unfathomable" play that resulted in the two-time defending champions bowing out in the first round after losses to Scotland and Ireland, finishing bottom of Group B.

Jan 2016: Warner scorches fastest SCG ton

"It's disappointing and heart wrenching but we just didn't turn up. We weren't good enough and we now have to watch a tournament play-out without our involvement.

"It's unfathomable and for that I deeply apologise to our fans and followers."

Simmons said he had enjoyed "aspects" of the "unique challenge" of being Windies coach, but that he had been considering stepping down before the World Cup blowout.

Some Test specialist players from the T20 World Cup squad have remained in Australia while the bulk of the Windies T20 World Cup team returned home a week ago. The Test squad will fly back to Australia on November 10, with warm-up games against ACT and the Prime Minister's XI in Canberra before Tests in Perth and Adelaide.

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v West Indies

Australia squad: TBC

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas

Nov 17-19: ACT/NSW XI v Windies, Canberra

Nov 23-26: PM's XI v Windies, Canberra (day-night)

Nov 30 – Dec 4: First Test, Perth Stadium, 10:20am

Dec 8-12: Second Test, Adelaide Oval, 2:30pm (day-night)

