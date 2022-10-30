Australia v West Indies Tests - Men

Son of a gun named in Windies squad for Aussie Tests

Tagenarine Chanderpaul, the son of West Indies great Shivnarine, has been named in a 15-player squad to face Australia in the Frank Worrell Trophy Test series

AAP

30 October 2022, 07:38 AM AEST

