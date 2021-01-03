BBL fine to cross WA border, Scorchers dealt injury blow

Cricket Australia has survived Western Australia's border closure to Victoria, with the Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers to play under police directions.

The fate of five KFC BBL matches in Perth was thrown into question late last week when Western Australia back-dated their border closure to December 21.

It meant anyone who had been in Victoria since that date would have to serve two weeks' quarantine on entry, effectively ruling them out of matches.

Renegades captain Aaron Finch was one player to return home to Victoria before Christmas, while the Sixers had a coach enter from the state.

Several other members of both camps also had families and partners enter the hub over the Christmas break, effectively making them close contacts.

However CA has successfully managed to gain them entry into the state, with the Renegades to play the Scorchers on Sunday and Sixers on Wednesday while largely only leaving the hotel to play or train.

The conditions are similar to those experienced by AFL teams during the 2020 season for games played in Perth.

The only man unable to play is the Renegades' Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim, given he was in New Zealand 14 days ago and Western Australia does not have a travel bubble there.

Wasim was therefore set to miss Sunday afternoon's match, with teenage Afghan spinner Noor Ahmed called in.

The Scorchers, Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder - who all play games in Perth over the next nine days - are not believed to have any issues.

Meanwhile, the Scorchers will be without allrounder Ashton Agar for the remainder of the regular season due to an ongoing calf injury.

"Ash has been experiencing ongoing soreness during rehabilitation from the right calf aponeurosis injury that he sustained playing for Australia in the 3rd ODI vs India," WACA Sports Science Sports Medicine Manager Nick Jones said.

"This injury will require a more extended period of rehabilitation and we hope Ash will be ready to return to play in approximately one month’s time."

The club also confirmed Ashton Turner will officially captain the side for the remainder of the BBL|10 season.