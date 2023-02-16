Marsh One-Day Cup 2022-23

History beckons but no talk yet of WA dynasty

Having secured all three men’s domestic titles on offer in 2021-22, Western Australia could yet do the same this summer

Andrew Ramsey

16 February 2023, 02:55 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

