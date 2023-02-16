History beckons but no talk yet of WA dynasty

WA thrash Redbacks to lock up top spot

While the word 'dynasty' is not being bandied about in the Western Australia dressing room, star batter Cameron Bancroft acknowledges the current men's team are mindful of the history that beckons.

Having secured all three men’s domestic titles on offer last summer, and with Perth Scorchers already successfully defending their KFC BBL crown earlier this month, WA have now locked in a home final as they eye a second consecutive Marsh One Day Cup triumph.

The boys from the west also sit comfortably atop the Marsh Sheffield Shield ladder, 10 points clear of second-placed Victoria and on track to reach their second straight play-off in the four-day competition despite their surprise loss to South Australia this week.

As such, coach Adam Voges' men are pushing to become just the third outfit – after the star-studded New South Wales line-up of the early 1990s and the equally imposing WA team of the late 1970s – to complete the Shield and limited-overs trophy double in consecutive summers.

And no state can claim to have held all three men's domestic titles for two seasons in a row, with Victoria the only other to complete the hat-trick when their Shield-One Day Cup double was complemented by Melbourne Renegades' triumph in the local derby BBL final of 2018-19.

"Not really as a dynasty, not using that specific word," Bancroft said when asked whether the looming history was being discussed in the wake of WA's thumping seven-wicket One Day Cup win over SA last night that netted them a bonus point.

"It's more just being present about the opportunity that's in front of us right now.

"It's not every day you're in a position to win a title, so the fact we've secured this win gives us another good chance.

"And obviously the Sheffield Shield is something we care a lot about as well, so there's plenty to play for over the next month or so and it's exciting."

Bancroft drives during his unbeaten 80 on Tuesday // Getty

WA's dominance in the one-day competition is underscored by their current winning streak which was stretched to eight matches last night when Bancroft (80no), D'Arcy Short (74) and Marcus Stoinis (42no off 29 balls) easily chased down a sub-par target of 210 in 38.2 overs.

Should they account for Tasmania at Blundstone Arena in their final qualifying game next week, and then claim their fifth title win in nine years in Perth next month, they will equal the longest winning streak in the domestic 50-over game's history.

That benchmark of 10 consecutive victories is held by previous iterations of the WA team – during the respective captaincy tenures of Graeme Wood and Geoff Marsh (1989-91), and Tom Moody (1996-98).

WA have proved similarly indomitable in the first-class format, with just four defeats from 23 Shield matches stretching back to the start of the 2020-21 season that was played under the shadow of COVID-19 biosecurity restrictions.

However, prior to this week's 164-run loss to SA their nemesis has been Tasmania who WA have not defeated at Shield level for almost four years and who loom as the reigning champions' next opponents, in Hobart starting next Tuesday and again at the WACA Ground in early March.

Bancroft concedes WA were not at their best for the Shield match at Adelaide Oval, which began just days after the Scorchers (including four members of the Shield team) clinched a thrilling BBL final win over Brisbane Heat in Perth.

"I think we probably didn't adjust as well as we wanted to," Bancroft told cricket.com.au yesterday.

"But we hadn't played a game like that for quite a while, and we set ourselves quite high standards.

"So we analysed what we needed to and it was just about putting it behind us pretty quick.

"The way the season is, and the way the schedule is framed you play a one-day game two days after a Shield match, so you can't really dwell on it too much.

"And we had a fair bit to play for (yesterday), knowing that if we won we secured a home final in the one-day comp, so to achieve that was good."

With three rounds of the Shield competition remaining, WA faces two matches against bogey team Tasmania and then Victoria in Perth before the final which is scheduled for March 23-27.

Should they secure that season decider, with the finals of the One Day Cup and BBL both fought out in Perth this season, WA could rightly begin referring to the current run of success as a 'dynasty'.

The teams that previously claimed the dual crowns on offer in both domestic competitions across consecutive summers boasted some of the best-known names in the game.

The mighty NSW team of 1992-94 included (when not on international duty) the likes of Mark Taylor, Steve and Mark Waugh, Michael Slater, Michael Bevan, and Glenn McGrath.

When WA began their two-year stint of total domination in 1976, their team featured legends Dennis Lillee, Rod Marsh and Kim Hughes before the advent of World Series Cricket in 1977 saw the mantle passed to players such as Wood, Craig Serjeant, Geoff Marsh and Terry Alderman.

It's for that reason Bancroft and his teammates appreciate the rare shot at history they've been granted over coming weeks, with another brace of domestic titles in their reach.

"It would be unbelievable," he said.

"It's not been done very often, and if we're able to play well enough then hopefully we can achieve that."