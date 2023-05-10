Three-peat stars recommit to Western Australia

Domestic cricket powerhouse Western Australia have locked away the key pillars of their recent dominance with a host of stars inking multi-year contract extensions.

The back-to-back Sheffield Shield and Marsh One-Day Cup champions today revealed a 31-player squad that will be out to secure an unprecedented dual three-peat next season.

Imperative to that success has been the depth of their fast-bowling battery, with Joel Paris (three years), Matt Kelly (three), Jason Behrendorff (two) and Charlie Stobo (two) securing their future in the state.

Andrew Tye is also back in the squad having missed out on a state deal for the past three summers, though he was upgraded last season after playing six Marsh Cup matches.

Young quick Liam Haskett – who was elevated to WA's Shield squad for the final game of the home-and-away season when he was named at 12th man – is one of three fresh faces to earn a contract after impressing at Premier Cricket and state second XI level.

Liam Haskett, who ran the drinks for WA last summer, has earnt his first contract // Getty

The towering left-armer took 28 wickets at 17.96 for first-grade side Claremont-Nedlands last season, and three in his sole second XI appearance against South Australia in February.

Cameron Bancroft, the Sheffield Shield's runaway leading run-scorer from last season, has also signed on for another three seasons, as has WA white-ball skipper Ashton Turner (two), rising stars Teague Wyllie (three) and Corey Rocchiccioli (two), and rookie opening batter Jayden Goodwin (two).

Bancroft's career-best Shield season led WA head coach Adam Voges to say he "deserves a spot on the plane" as part of Australia's Ashes touring party, but he missed out on the squad for the World Test Championship Final and first two Tests against England.

The right-hander has had a tough four-game county stint with Somerset where his top score isa 44 from seven innings.

KFC BBL|12 final hero Cooper Connolly and left-arm wrist spinner Hamish McKenzie have also been elevated to full contracts, filling vacancies left by retired state great Shaun Marsh and delisted fast bowler David Moody.

Jayden Goodwin has signed a two-year deal with WA // Getty

"We're as committed as ever to achieving sustained success, and stability within the squad plays an important role," Voges said.

"They're a tight-knit group who push each other to improve, and the results of the last two seasons are testament to that fact."

WA also boast seven Cricket Australia centrally contracted players in their squad for 2023-24 – Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Mitch Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Jhye Richardson, Lance Morris and Josh Inglis.

Teenage pace sensations Mahli Beardman and Josh Vernon – who hail from the Pilbara region in northern WA – have earned rookie contracts and will further strengthen the state's pace stocks.

Hailing from Dampier – a remote town of around 1300 people about 1500km north of Perth – the pair were selected in Australia's Under-19 squad that played England in Brisbane earlier this year, with Beardman getting the chance to shadow the Test team in Perth last summer.

Vernon starred with 11 wickets across the three-format series, including hauls of 4-40 in the second innings of the first four-day match and 5-69 in the third 50-over fixture, while Beardman unfortunately missed the series through injury.

"Having seven players contracted by Cricket Australia provided us with the opportunity to build depth within the squad and reward strong performances," WA Cricket high performance general manager Kade Harvey said.

"Liam (Haskett) has impressed for Claremont-Nedlands over the last two seasons and deserves his chance.

"Mahli (Beardman) and Josh (Vernon) both have fantastic stories, coming from the same small town in the state's far north. They also possess a lot of raw pace and are driven to learn, so we're excited to see how they progress in the coming years."

Western Australia 2023-24 men's squad: Ashton Agar*, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green*, Aaron Hardie, Liam Haskett, Josh Inglis*, Bryce Jackson, Matt Kelly, Mitchell Marsh*, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris*, Joel Paris, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson*, Corey Rocchiccioli, D'arcy Short, Charlie Stobo, Marcus Stoinis*, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Teague Wyllie. Rookies: Mahli Beardman, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Greer, Josh Vernon

* Cricket Australia contract

Ins: Liam Haskett, Mahli Beardman, Josh Vernon. Outs: Shaun Marsh, David Moody