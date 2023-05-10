Marsh Sheffield Shield 2023-24

Three-peat stars recommit to Western Australia

Standout men's state side locks away host of players integral to their domestic dominance with 2023-24 contract list

Jack Paynter

10 May 2023, 11:05 AM AEST

@jackpayn

