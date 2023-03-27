Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

'Be brave': Why embracing pressure is the WA way

A theme of 'walking towards pressure' helped Western Australia and Perth Scorchers embrace critical moments to secure the past six men's domestic titles

Jack Paynter

27 March 2023, 05:13 PM AEST

@jackpayn

