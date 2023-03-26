Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

West is best: The local talent that keeps winning titles

With Western Australia and the Perth Scorchers having won the past six men's domestic titles, WA fast bowler Joel Paris explains what makes this cohort so good

Andrew Ramsey at the WACA Ground

26 March 2023, 09:24 PM AEST

