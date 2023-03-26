West is best: The local talent that keeps winning titles

WA romp to nine-wicket win to seal 17th Shield title

The scene in the WACA Ground's members-only Boundary Room when Cameron Bancroft's 96th boundary of the Marsh Sheffield Shield season to clinch the trophy for his team provided a snapshot of the state's ongoing men's cricket dominance.

It wasn't so much the throng of lanyard-clad supporters shouting and cheering as Bancroft and his teenage batting partner Teague Wyllie embraced mid-pitch that told the story, but rather the pair of perspex display cases standing silently behind the throng that had pressed forward towards a full-length window.

In the box furthest to the east sat the Marsh One-Day Cup that WA had secured at the same venue with a thumping win over South Australia weeks prior, and westward was the KFC BBL trophy Perth Scorchers had lifted at the new stadium barely a kilometre on the far side of the Swan River.

Several of WA's Australian representatives were missing from their XI that won the Shield final // Getty

They stood as silent testament to the dynasty currently unfurling in WA, one that opposition teams are studying in the hope of unlocking a secret and quietly cursing in envy as titles continue to be collected by the men in Perth.

But while the skill set of WA's players remains a benchmark for aspiring youngsters, and the depth of talent upon which they can draw – as exemplified by belatedly recalled batter Ashton Turner's player-of-the-match turn in the Shield final win over Victoria – a source of wonder, the truth underpinning the unprecedented success might be much more prosaic.

As left-arm fast bowler Joel Paris – enjoying deserved rewards in the autumn of an injury dogged career that began a decade ago – explains, the recipe for WA's stranglehold on silverware is a group of home-grown products who simply like playing together.

"It's a question that comes up and I'm sure a lot of the other boys get asked the same thing, and we probably give the same answer," Paris said when asked in the wake of WA's nine-wicket win what made the current cohort so special.

"It's just the closeness of the group.

"We're fortunate that a lot of the players have played together or against each other since we were playing under-nines or under-10s, which is very rare.

"All of us are from WA originally, and I think when you're on the road as much as we are throughout the season the closeness of the group is super important.

"We understand each other as cricketers better than anyone, we understand each other as people better than anyone and that certainly goes a long way when we're out in the middle trying to fight for Shield cricket's six points."

While rival teams are scouring interstate competitions around the country in the hope of luring out-of-contract talent to their squads, WA have stuck largely with locally sourced products to underpin their rise to the top in the first-class and limited-overs formats.

Western Australia claimed back-to-back Sheffield Shield titles on Sunday // Getty

There have been occasional exceptions made for recruits such as seamer Cameron Gannon (who missed out on the starting XI for the final, and was formerly with Queensland) and Northern Territory-born D'Arcy Short who have sought greener pastures in the west.

But almost exclusively, WA's squad is made up of Western Australia-bred players and even some who have moved away in search of opportunities earlier in their careers – such as Australia allrounder Marcus Stoinis, who spent some years in Victoria – but returned to call Perth home.

There is perhaps no more powerful example of the bond this geographical fraternity creates than that between Paris and his opening bowling partner Matthew Kelly, who respectively finished with 27 (at an average of 17.37) and 35 (at 15.77) wickets in WA's Shield defence.

"We've got a very special bond, 'Kells' and I," Paris said.

"We've known each other since we were (aged) six, I think.

"We've played cricket together from junior cricket down at Claremont-Nedlands, all the way through WACA youth programs and more recently over the last 10 years as professional cricketers.

"He's a best mate, he was MC at my wedding and clearly we work really well together and complement each other really well.

"There's no one I would rather have bowling with me at the other end than 'Kells'."

In accepting the Shield from former WA Test great now WACA board member John Inverarity, stand-in skipper Sam Whiteman noted the accolades belonged to more than the 11 players involved against Victoria given WA had fielded 20-plus at Shield level across the summer.

It was the absence of a group of them on national ODI duties, including WA's official captain Mitchell Marsh who has missed all but two of the six grand final triumphs over consecutive seasons through injury or unavailability, that highlighted the extraordinary depth in their men's program.

Also absent from the team that dominated at the WACA over the past four days was Stoinis, wicketkeeper Josh Inglis, allrounder Cameron Green and sidelined fast bowler Jhye Richardson, while former skipper Shaun Marsh was among the crowd celebrating in the stands today.

Also watching from the stands was a host of aspiring young players pushing for a spot in the starting line-ups, among them BBL final hero Cooper Connolly while another highly rated 22-year-old, Sam Fanning, churned out a century in the WA Premier Cricket grand final also played this weekend.

It's little wonder Victoria coach Chris Rogers, himself a product of the Perth system before relocating to Victoria in 2008 in the midst of WA's 23-year Shield-winning drought, cites his former team as the standard against which every rival outfit is comparing themselves, and will be for a while.

"The challenge for us and for every side is to reach the top of the mountain where Western Australia is, and even get past them," Rogers said today, after his team fell short in a second successive Shield final.

"That's really, really difficult because they've got a great squad.

"You don't win all six titles without a) being very good and b) having amazing depth.

"They're going to be strong for a few more years, they've still got some talent coming through as well.

"I could probably talk about the era just before I started playing (in the mid-1990s) when you had all the legends playing under Tom Moody, that was an incredible side.

WA last won back-to-back Shield titles in 1997-98 and 1998-99 // Getty

"And this side is doing great things, if not better than that era."

Having stormed into the decider on the back of five consecutive outright wins and justifiable claims to being the competition's form team come season's end, Rogers claimed he was "immensely proud" of Victoria's efforts leading into and during some phases of the final.

But in the end, it was WA's belief and ability when challenged at key moments of the game that proved decisive.

And Rogers recognises that against lesser credentialled teams, it might well have been his group that was celebrating as the sun set on a glorious autumn Sunday afternoon.

"'There was moments when they were under pressure and responded really well, and we couldn't get partnerships going with the bat," Rogers said.

"We'd get something started and they'd get a wicket, and that's the quality they have.

"I've thought about it, and there would be other times when we'd be playing different opposition in finals and winning games but right now Western Australia are a bloody good side and they're hard to beat.

"You've got to have everything go your way, and we didn't.

"It still bloody hurts that we've lost another final and I don't want that to be a habit, but we're heading in the right direction."

As the WA men's squad and coaching staff settled into now familiar surrounds – a round of dressing room parties after landing a major domestic trophy – nobody was quite prepared to consider the prospects of a three-peat across all formats a year from now.

But if there was a group that was to traverse that landscape which no other Australia men's program has experienced, it would likely be the current WA cohort.

As Paris reflected, while proudly wearing another Shield winners' medallion more than seven years after his most recent ODI appearance for Australia, part of the preparation for success is understanding the effort it requires to achieve.

"Winning Shield titles is so hard," he said.

"You've got to be able to compete so well across 10 games of cricket, four days across a whole season.

"There's injuries that happen, there's international selection you've got to deal with, you've got to be able to have a squad focus which is a huge part of our group.

"That's a huge reason we've been able to be here this week, to trust everyone's game individually and then it comes together as a team so well.

"And to have two Sheffield Shield titles back-to-back is pretty special."