'We're pretty upset': WA keen to end tough season on a high

Western Australia will look to salvage some positives from a tough domestic 50-over season this week when they take on a new-look Victoria team twice at the WACA Ground.

The reigning Women’s National Cricket League champions are winless and on the bottom of the table, six matches into their title defense, a dramatic change in fortune after they beat NSW to claim the Ruth Preddey Cup for the first time in season 2019-20.

QUICK SINGLE Patterson shines as Scorpions keep top-two hopes alive

Western Australia’s closest match to date has been a one-run loss to Tasmania, but their other results make for tough reading; a nine wicket defeat in their other clash against the Tigers, a 70-run loss to South Australia, a 64-run loss to ACT Meteors, and heavy twin defeats to Queensland, by margins of 160 runs and nine wickets.

There are a range of contributing factors to Western Australia’s struggles; New Zealand captain Sophie Devine has not been contracted this summer after she played several round matches last season, while talented allrounder Heather Graham moved to Tasmania.

Last season’s league-leading run scorer Nicole Bolton (433 runs at 48) has been unable to replicate the form so far, striking 137 runs at 22.8, and captain Chloe Piparo has often played a lone hand with the bat this season, with her total of 246 almost a hundred more than her nearest teammate.

Scorpions keep WA winless after Patterson century

Similarly with the ball, spinners Bolton and Emma King have not had the same impact as last season, collecting 15 wickets between them to date, compared to 34 during their 2019-20 triumph.

Unlike last season, Australia-contracted players have also been available for the majority of the round matches, with their presence strengthening every team bar WA and the Meteors.

Speaking following Sunday’s loss to South Australia, Bolton was not looking for excuses.

"We want to finish the season on a high, the results definitely don’t reflect how much hard work we’ve put in," Bolton said.

"Unfortunately it hasn’t gone our way so far this season but hopefully we can win in front of our home crowd (in these last two games).

"We’re pretty upset. I’m not going to lie about it … (on Sunday) I thought our bowlers did an outstanding job. (A score of) 250 at the WACA is probably par and I thought our batters were due … but again as throughout the season so far, we lost wickets at key times and we couldn’t build partnerships."

QUICK SINGLE Strano eyes chance as Aussies depart for NZ tour

Western Australia host Victoria twice to round out their season.

Victoria are undefeated and on top of the table and have already secured their place in the final. But they now lost six players – Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Tayla Vlaeminck, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham and Molly Strano – to Australia’s tour of New Zealand, while international allrounder Annabel Sutherland is sidelined through injury.

It means Victoria will field a near-unrecognisable XI for their remaining matches, but Bolton said WA would not take their rivals lightly, pinpointing in-form opener Elyse Villani, who has scored 538 runs at 134.5 this season, as the major threat.

"It’s our last two games and we’re zero and six … we’re going to have to take a lot of belief and back ourselves and play with a bit more freedom," Bolton said.

"We’ve got nothing to lose and the Vics are fighting it out (to host the final).

"Villani bats as well as anyone here at the WACA and if we nullify her, we’ll give ourselves a massive chance to win both those games."

Both matches will be streamed live and free on cricket.com.au.