WNCL preview: Reigning champs finally join the fray

One year and a day after winning their maiden women’s domestic 50-over tournament, Western Australia will finally begin their title defence on Wednesday when they play Tasmania in Hobart.

While the competition’s other six teams began their Women’s National Cricket League seasons earlier this month - following three delays and myriad changes to the schedule - Western Australia’s brief lockdown combined with other border closures meant their opening fixtures were pushed back even further.

QUICK SINGLE WNCL changes confirmed, but grander plans afoot

The quirks of the latest revision to the WNCL fixture mean WA will not meet New South Wales – the team they defeated in last summer’s final – at all this season, but for captain Chloe Piparo, merely returning to the playing field is a relief.

"On everyone’s Instagram over the last couple of weeks they were saying, ‘longest preseason ever’ and I was like, ‘don’t forget about us, we still haven’t played yet’," Piparo told reporters on Tuesday.

"We’ve taken the cake for being the last team that gets underway and the girls are really excited to play some games finally.

"There’s always going to be a bit of pressure having performed well last year, but (all the squads) change around so we’re just taking it as it comes and hoping we can be competitive again this year."

Brilliant Bolton leads WA to first WNCL title

Piparo’s form with the bat alongside former Australia opener Nicole Bolton was a key to Western Australia’s success in 2019-20, and the 26-year-old hopes they can produce a repeat performance this season.

Bolton was the competition's leading run scorer last summer, striking 436 runs at an average of 48, with Piparo second on the overall list after scoring 365 at 40.

"For me and Bolts it’s just doing what we know works and has worked in the past, and just trying to spend as much time as we can out in the middle and get others to bat around us," Piparo said.

"We’ve worked on bits and pieces of our game to try and take it to the next level, but we know our basic game is definitely good enough at this level so if we can replicate that again it’s going to put our team in a strong position."

QUICK SINGLE Garth’s great sacrifice to chase professional dream

While fielding a contract list largely similar to last season’s championship-winning side, WA have bid farewell to allrounder Heather Graham; having found a new home in Tasmania, she will face her old team on Wednesday.

Joining WA is former Victoria leg-spinner Alana King, who is seeking greater opportunity with the ball after being part of a slow-bowling attack that featured Australia spinner Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham and Molly Strano last summer.

"Heather’s a close friend of mine so it’s going to be weird tomorrow … but I want her to do well, just not in the two games where we play Tassie," Piparo said.

Contract list: Megan Banting, Nicole Bolton, Zoe Britcliffe, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Sheldyn Cooper, Ashley Day, Amy Edgar, Molly Healy, Alana King, Emma King, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo, Georgia Wyllie

In: Alana King (Victoria), Zoe Britcliffe, Georgia Wylie

Out: Heather Graham (Tasmania), Sophie Devine, Kath Hempenstall, Ashlee King

Last year's result: Champions

Fixtures:

February 17 v Tasmania, Kingston Twin Ovals, Hobart

February 19 v Tasmania, Kingston Twin Ovals, Hobart

February 27 v Queensland, Allan Border Field, Brisbane

March 1 v Queensland, Allan Border Field, Brisbane

March 9 v South Australia, WACA Ground

March 12 v ACT Meteors, WACA Ground

March 18 v Victoria, WACA Ground

March 20 v Victoria, WACA Ground