ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

What's next for the Aussie World Cup champions

Some players will head to India, some will head home, but all the Australians are soaking in the spoils of a World Cup victory

Laura Jolly in Cape Town

28 February 2023, 08:34 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo