What Irish upset means for Aussies' Cup chances

Pandemonium at the 'G as Ireland, rain stun England

Australia could hardly have arrived in Melbourne after a long flight to better news.

As Ireland was celebrating a stunning upset win over England in the MCG drizzle, the bulk of the Aussies' World Cup squad was making their way through the arrivals hall at Tullamarine Airport around 30km away.

David Warner had taken advantage of the in-flight Wi-Fi on the trip from Perth to follow England's collapse against the new ball, while Steve Smith took in the Kayo stream on the team media manager's phone after landing as players made their way to the team bus.

They might not have been quite as overjoyed as Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie, who admitted, "I've seen a lot of rain in my time in cricket and I've never been happier to see the rain come down there".

But the Aussies will be well aware of the implications.

The shock result has not only thrown Group 1 wide open, but it has put even more at stake for Friday night's clash, a contest to rival last weekend's India-Pakistan blockbuster.

Barring further surprises, the World Cup hopes of whoever loses the clash of the Ashes rivals will likely be over.

"We've made a mistake here and that's put even more pressure on us in a tough group," England skipper Jos Buttler lamented.

"If you needed a game to get up for, then England-Australia at the MCG is certainly one of those."

England coach Matthew Mott, fast bowler Chris Woakes and captain Jos Buttler watch on as the rain falls at the MCG // Getty

Australia's defeat to New Zealand in the tournament opener had already put them on notice that they were likely only one more slip-up away from an ignominious group-stage exit.

That would be considerably short of expectations for an experienced T20 outfit that won last year's event in the UAE and are now defending their title on their own turf with a squad largely made up of players in the prime of their careers.

Australia's net-run-rate (NRR) took such a hammering that they knew after that loss that even going undefeated through their remaining matches might not be enough.

QUICK SINGLE Ireland upset England again in dramatic T20 World Cup clash

Their NRR of -1.555 still remains the lowest of the five teams to have won a game in their group so far.

Aaron Finch's men are all too aware of what happened to South Africa at last year's World Cup, with the Proteas losing narrowly to Australia in their first match and then missing out on a semi-final berth due to NRR despite winning all their remaining games.

But the Irish did Australia a massive favour in all but confirming the tournament hosts will go through to the semis if they overcome England, Ireland and Afghanistan in their remaining three matches.

Unless Sri Lanka or Ireland were to spring a surprise by winning all their remaining games, Australia's destiny is now in their hands.

Following the abandonment of the New Zealand-Afghanistan match due to rain immediately following Ireland's upset win, CricViz have now pegged Australia as a marginally better chance than England of making the final four, while the Black Caps are in a formidable position.

Group 1 qualification probability (after the Afg-NZ abandonment) 🇳🇿 55% (-8%) 🇦🇺 44% (+7%) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 41% (+4%) 🇱🇰 36% (+3%) 🍀 15% (+3%) 🇦🇫 10% (-9%)#T20WorldCup — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) October 26, 2022

Of course, Ireland's boilover highlighted that there is some presumption in all of this.

Firstly, the weather will continue to be a major factor in this tournament – Australia is in the midst of a La Nina event and more washouts or shortened games are a certainty – and even Balbirnie admitted Wednesday's result could have been different if the match had gone the journey.

Stoinis hammers fastest Aussie T20I fifty in nervy win

"The way Moeen (Ali) was playing I was probably worried if they got another ball in," said Balbirnie, whose side were ahead by five runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method when a final squall ended play right as England's middle order were mounting a rear-guard.

Secondly, those conditions will only increase the chances of less-fancied sides pulling off upsets. The juicy Melbourne deck and overcast weather, for instance, undoubtedly helped third-gamer Fionn Hand clean bowl global superstar Ben Stokes in what will go down as an iconic World Cup moment.

And it only reinforces that Australia can take little for granted.

Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia's fixtures

Oct 22: Lost to New Zealand by 89 runs

Oct 25: Beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

Oct 28: v England, MCG, 7pm AEDT

Oct 31: v Ireland, Gabba, 7pm AEDT

Nov 4: v Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

Click here for the full 2022 T20 World Cup fixture