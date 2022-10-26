ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

What Irish upset means for Aussies' Cup chances

Australia's T20 World Cup destiny is now back in their own hands following Ireland's shock win over England. Here's what it means in the battle to progress from Group 1

Louis Cameron in Melbourne

26 October 2022, 09:37 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo