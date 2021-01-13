Vodafone Test Series v India

Pucovski injury complicates selection plan

Australia's star pacemen and young batsman Will Pucovski will be monitored closely before the four-Test series decider against India starts in Brisbane

AAP

13 January 2021, 07:44 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo