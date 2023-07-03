Pucovski set for Lord's 'debut', targets Shield comeback

Will Pucovski will pad up at Lord's for a traditional meeting of the Melbourne and Marylebone cricket clubs during a northern summer of club cricket, with eyes on a looming comeback with Victoria

Louis Cameron in London

3 July 2023, 12:01 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

