Pucovski gets a head start as Test call looms

Will Pucovski has learned plenty about both batting and the brain in recent years.

Pucovski is on the cusp of a Test debut, having been named in Australia's 17-man squad for the four-match series against India.

The Victorian prodigy was in this position during each of the past two summers.

But Pucovski withdrew himself from contention a year ago to focus on mental health, while he took a mental-health break in the early stages of 2018-19 then later in that season was released from the Test squad for wellbeing reasons.

The 22-year-old has also dealt with multiple concussions throughout his career.

Pucovski, who scored consecutive double-hundreds to start the Marsh Sheffield Shield season, recently declared he had done the required "head rehab" and feels ready for the mentally-draining challenge that is Test cricket.

The young gun has learned more about concussion - and its various potential ongoing effects - than most cricketers his age.

"A lot of medical advice has been suggesting that it can play a part in some other areas of your life. Obviously getting hit in the head a lot isn't ideal from a physical or mental perspective," Pucovski told reporters on Friday.

"It always helps to add reason to something or understand something a little bit better.

"It was (about) understanding how the brain works and how multiple concussions can affect you. But I feel like I've bounced back from concussions really well in the past.

"I've done a lot of work in that space to try and make sure my processes are in a really good place and I've got a great support team around me."

Pucovski uninstalled social-media apps on his phone this year, but it was more of a lifestyle decision than attempt to block out the hype that comes when Ian Chappell, Michael Clarke and Kim Hughes declare you should be picked in the Test side.

"As soon as the soccer transfer window ended in Europe I didn't really have much of a use for it," he said.

"I'd been thinking about it for a while.

"You waste a lot of time scrolling through stuff when you can be enjoying time with your family and friends."

India Tour of Australia 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

Australia ODI & T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey , Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan

Dettol ODI Series v India

First ODI: November 27, SCG, 2.40pm AEDT

Second ODI: November 29, SCG, 2.40pm AEDT

Third ODI: December 2, Manuka Oval, 2.40pm AEDT

Dettol T20 INTL Series v India

First T20: December 4, Manuka Oval, 7.10pm AEDT

Second T20: December 6, SCG, 7.10pm AEDT

Third T20: December 8, SCG, 7.10pm AEDT

Tour matches

Australia A v India A, December 6-8, Drummoyne Oval

Australia A v Indians, December 11-13, SCG (day-night)

Vodafone Test Series v India

First Test: December 17-21, Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (day-night)

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT

*The matches and travel remain subject to any relevant government restrictions or requirements.