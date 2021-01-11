Pucovski sent for scans on injured shoulder

Pucovski joins injury list with shoulder complaint

UPDATE: Will Pucovski's sparkling Test debut against India has been soured after he was sent to scans to look at an injured right shoulder.

Pucovski was hurt after diving for a ball at mid-wicket during the second session of the final day of the third Vodafone Test at the SCG.

Pucovski nurses his right shoulder // Getty

He stayed down for a few seconds as teammates came to his aid and he clutched at his shoulder, before leaving the field at the end of the over.

Australia have just three days between the end of the SCG Test and the start of the series finale in Brisbane.

Pucovski scored a stylish 62 in the first innings in Sydney, as the likes of Ricky Ponting said he could be a 10-year player at the top of the order for Australia.

Opening partner David Warner admitted on Monday he still feels nervous about his groin injury, as his return from a lengthy lay-off coincided with the back-to-back Tests.

Australia's injury concerns pale in comparison to India's, with Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Virahi all hurt during the game after Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav and KL Rahul all headed home due to injury.

Vodafone Test Series v India 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

India Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Thangarasu Natarajan

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: India won by eight wickets

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT