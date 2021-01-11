Vodafone Test Series v India

Pucovski sent for scans on injured shoulder

Australian debutant hoping for the all clear after injuring himself in the field, with the fourth Test in Brisbane just four days away

AAP

11 January 2021, 04:05 PM AEST

