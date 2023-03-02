Pucovski to make Victorian comeback in second XI

Former Australia opener Will Pucovski will make a return to domestic cricket next week in Victoria's final second XI fixture of the summer against Tasmania in Hobart.

Pucovski – who made 62 and 10 in his one Test in January 2021 – has been playing for Premier club side Melbourne since returning to the field in late January.

He started the summer in Victoria's Sheffield Shield and Marsh Cup teams before stepping away from the game for personal reasons last October.

The 25-year-old has battled numerous concussions and had previously taken breaks from cricket for mental wellbeing, along with a lengthy rehabilitation from shoulder surgery in the wake of his Test debut against India.

The right-hander was a regular in Channel 7's commentary team throughout KFC BBL|12 during his time away from the game, winning over fans with his in-depth tactical analysis that led to a role during their coverage of the Sydney Test against South Africa.

Pucovski chats to Australia coach Andrew McDonald during the Sydney Test // Getty

"I'm trying to look at it like a Pat Cummins for example, who came onto the scene pretty young and was unbelievable in that Test in South Africa," Pucovski said in commentary during the New Year's Test.

"He suffered with back injuries and I'm trying to look at it as if I'm getting a head injury in a way that keeps repeating itself. If you've got a back injury or hamstring injury that keeps recurring, you're going to look for different avenues or ways to fix that problem and I'm doing that at the moment.

"I'm as keen as anyone to make sure I can get back out there in any form of cricket as soon as possible."

Cricket Victoria Head of Male Cricket, David Hussey, said it was pleasing to see Pucovski's progress and his desire to return to second XI cricket.

🗣️ "I've started getting a bat in my hand again, I've been absolutely loving that with Dad." Will Pucovski updates us on where he's at with returning to cricket... pic.twitter.com/HDOfrjEKSx — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 4, 2023

"From the outset we haven't set definitive timelines on his return but having played for Melbourne and the work he's done off the field over the last few months, he feels ready for this and we wish him all the best," Hussey said.

"To have Will's experience alongside someone like Harry Dixon will be invaluable. Harry is a player who has shown a lot of promise already in his short career and is certainly someone we're excited to see play at this level."

Rising star Dixon will make his Toyota Second XI debut on Monday at Lindisfarne Oval after starring for the Australia under-19s during a multi-format series against England last month.

The 18-year-old left-handed opener blasted 148 from 125 balls in the first Youth ODI and 84no from 56 in the T20 match to finish as Australia's top run-scorer in the six-game series with 300.

Notably, Victorian and Melbourne Renegades contracted pair Mackenzie Harvey and Jake Fraser-McGurk again missed selection, raising the question of their future in the state set up.

Hussey said earlier in the season that Victoria had shown with selection that performances in Premier Cricket would be rewarded.

It comes after Glenn Maxwell was rested from Victoria's ongoing Marsh Sheffield Shield match against NSW in Albury to prioritise his preparation for Australia three-match ODI series in India later this month.

Victorian head coach Chris Rogers said Maxwell was expecting to play after returning from a fractured left fibula against South Australia last week, but the injury had flared enough for him to take precaution with an eye to the first ODI in Mumbai on March 17.