Pucovski to make Victorian comeback in second XI

The former Test opener makes his domestic return in Hobart next week alongside one of Australia's rising under-19 stars following a four-month mental health break

Jack Paynter

2 March 2023, 03:00 PM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo