Injury dashes Sutherland's county plans, Ashes hopes

A back stress fracture has put an end to Will Sutherland's county campaign before it began and also ended his outside chance of an Ashes call up.

Sutherland had scans following Victoria's Marsh Sheffield Shield final loss to Western Australia which confirmed a lower back stress fracture, Cricket Victoria said in a statement this afternoon.

The 23-year-old quick felt pain throughout the match and didn't bowl in the second innings as WA cruised to second straight Shield title by nine wickets.

Remarkably, Sutherland was Victoria's stand-out performer of the decider, taking 5-75 in the first innings and making a counter-attacking 83 from 84 balls in the second innings despite dropping down the order due to the back pain.

It capped an outstanding all-round summer for Sutherland who scored his maiden first-class century in opening round of the Shield season and also finished as the competition's leading wicket-taker with 41, one ahead of Queensland's Michael Neser who didn't play in the final.

The stand-in Victorian captain also led his state into the season decider with four straight wins after KFC BBL|12 with regular skipper Peter Handscomb away after earning a Test recall for Australia's four-match tour of India.

Having recently finished his university studies, Sutherland had been hoping to fulfill a career ambition to play a season in the UK during his four-month stint with County Championship division one side Essex where he was due to link up with former Victorian bowling coach Mick Lewis.

And after a career-best summer with bat and ball, Sutherland was also aware that early season county form could put him one step closer to a national call up with Australia touring England this winter for the World Test Championship final and five-Test Ashes series.

"The selectors have been in touch just complimenting good performances so it's nice to hear they've got (me) on the radar a little bit," Sutherland told cricket.com.au's Unplayable Podcast last week ahead of the Shield final.

"Nothing changes is what (national selection chair) George Bailey said to me – 'just keep trying to put performances on the board'."

However, he'll now face a lengthy period of rehab with the hope of returning to full fitness for the start of the 2023-24 Australian domestic season in later September.

"It's disappointing for Will after a fantastic season," said David Hussey, Cricket Victoria Head of Male Cricket.

"He had signed with Essex to go over and play in the County Championship – but this news will keep him at home and working on his rest and rehabilitation program for the next few months.

"He has put his name up in lights with some big performances through the summer and we want him to be ready for next season, so we'll do everything we can to support him with his injury rehabilitation."

Sutherland joins Victoria's other stand-in Sheffield Shield captain during the season, Nic Maddinson, on the sidelines, who is continuing his recovery from a season-ending knee injury suffered while fielding for the Melbourne Renegades on January 1.