Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Sutherland's skipper stint whets appetite for full-time gig

Victoria allrounder Will Sutherland hopes to take over Victoria's captaincy full-time in future after a four-game stint that saw Victoria storm into the Sheffield Shield final

Jack Paynter

24 March 2023, 12:47 PM AEST

@jackpayn

