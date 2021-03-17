How your team can make the WNCL final

1st: Victoria (26.5 points)

Played 6 | Won 6 | Lost 0 | BP 3 | DP 0.5 | NRR 1.015

Remaining matches March 18 v Western Australia (WACA Ground) March 20 v Western Australia (WACA Ground)

Undefeated Victoria have secured their place in the final – provided they don’t incur any further demerit points due to slow over rates, having already been docked half a point following their first match of the season against New South Wales.

One win from their final two matches against a winless Western Australia will secure a home final at Junction Oval. Even if they fail to win either game, either Queensland or NSW would need to win both their remaining matches, and claim multiple bonus points, to jump ahead of the Vics on the table.

Victoria will field a very different XI for the remainder of the season, with six players unavailable due to Australia’s tour of New Zealand – captain Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux and Molly Strano – while allrounder Annabel Sutherland will miss the remainder of the season due to injury.

2nd: Tasmania (19 points)

Played 7 | Won 4 | Lost 2 | Tied 1| BP 1 | NRR 0.169

Remaining match March 19 v South Australia (Karen Rolton Oval)

Tasmania made a strong start to the season winning their first four matches but have since tied with NSW Breakers and suffered defeats to Victoria and Queensland.

They need to defeat South Australia on Friday to keep their finals hopes alive, but with only one match remaining, they also need NSW and Queensland to split their two upcoming showdowns to be sure of advancing.

The Tigers head into their final two matches without Australia representatives Nicola Carey and Belinda Vakarewa.

3rd: New South Wales (17 points)

Played 6 | Won 3 | Lost 2 | Tied 1 | BP 3 | NRR 0.524

Remaining matches March 19 v Queensland (North Sydney Oval) March 21 v Queensland (North Sydney Oval)

New South Wales have made the final in each of the previous 24 WNCL seasons and will be desperate to keep that phenomenal record intact.

Win both remaining matches against Queensland and they are more than likely through to the final. Win both remaining matches and collect a bonus point in either and they are definitely through.

But if they win both games without a bonus point and Tasmania win with a rare double bonus point against South Australia, second spot would come down to net run rate.

If Tasmania lose, the Breakers could sneak through with just one win.

NSW head into their final matches without international representatives Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes and Hannah Darlington, and a new captain with Sammy-Jo Johnson named to lead the state against her old side.

Tasmania, NSW thriller finishes with scores tied

4th: Queensland (16 points)

Played 6 | Won 3 | Lost 3 | BP 4 | NRR 01.244

Remaining matches March 19 v NSW (North Sydney Oval) March 21 v NSW (North Sydney Oval)

Much like New South Wales, Queensland will more than likely advance if they win both of their remaining matches – although a big win to Tasmania over SA could again cause problems.

They can also get through with just one win if Tasmania lose, but would need to pick up a bonus point, and restrict NSW from collecting one in the other match, to draw level on points with the Breakers and advance on NRR.

Captain Jess Jonassen and opener Beth Mooney are unavailable due to Australia duties.

Amazing Grace! Harris produces fireworks for Queensland

South Australia (13 points)

Played 6 | Won 3 | Lost 3 | BP 1 | NRR 0.023

Remaining matches March 19 v Tasmania (Karen Rolton Oval) March 21 v ACT Meteors (Karen Rolton Oval)

The only other team alive in the competition, the Scorpions will need plenty to go in their favour.

Basically, they need to win both remaining games by as large a margin as possible, preferably picking up at least one bonus point, and hope NSW and Queensland split their matches, with no bonus points collected.

Captain Megan Schutt, allrounder Tahlia McGrath and fast bowler Darcie Brown have left for the tour of New Zealand and are unavailable.

Patterson plunders century to lift Scorpions to big score

ACT Meteors (9 points)

Played 7 | Won 2 | Lost 5 | BP 1 | NRR -0.77

Remaining match March 21 v South Australia (Karen Rolton Oval)

The final is out of the question for the Meteors, but they can at least spoil South Australia’s hopes of advancing.

After a comprehensive victory over Western Australia at the WACA last start, ACT will be eager to finish on a winning note, a reverse the result from when the two sides met in Canberra earlier in the season.

Penna's potential realised with maiden WNCL hundred

Western Australia (0 points)

Played 6 | Won 0 | Lost 6 | BP 0 | NRR -1.885

Remaining matches March 18 v Victoria (WACA Ground) March 20 v Victoria (WACA Ground)

It has been a tough slog for the defending champions, who are winless after six matches.

They will hope to end the season on a high note at home against a new-look Victoria side.