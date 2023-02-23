All you need to know for the 2022-23 WNCL final

Tasmania and South Australia will face off for the Ruth Preddey Cup for the second year running, with SA looking to avenge last year's loss which handed the Tigers their maiden WNCL title.

In a near repeat of last season, Tasmania finished top of the ladder and will host the contest in Hobart, while some decisive results late in the season saw South Australia book their spot as the challenger.

The Scorpions are riding high after a thrilling last-over victory against Queensland on Sunday helped them leapfrog their opponents to qualify for the decider, while Tassie have been in imperious form and appear favourites to secure back-to-back titles.

When and where is it?

Saturday February 25, 2:05 PM AEDT.

The game will take place at Blundstone Arena, Hobart, with Tasmania claiming top spot on the ladder at the end of the home and away season and with it, hosting rights for the final.

Unsurprisingly, they have enjoyed a stellar run of form at Blundstone this season, winning all six of their games at the venue.

Three of those came with a bonus point, with their final regular season game there seeing them post a record total of 3-339, with their top four especially enjoying the batter-friendly conditions at the ground.

How can I watch it?

The final will be broadcast live on cricket.com.au, the Cricket Australia app and Kayo Sports from 2pm.

Additionally, for just the second time in the competition’s history, the WNCL final will also be broadcast LIVE on Fox Sports following the conclusion of Day Two of the Second Test between New Zealand and England in Wellington.

Who are the key players?

There are Tigers and Scorpions names littered throughout the top run-scorers and wicket-takers lists, with many players enjoying career-best seasons.

Elyse Villani, who will be looking for a second WNCL title after having to wait eight attempts for her first last year, finished the 2022-23 campaign atop of the run-maker's table with 595 at 59.5.

Villani hits Tassie record in high-scoring Hobart affair

The Tigers skipper has scored two centuries from her last three knocks, including an unbeaten 174 last week – the third highest score in the competition's history.

Opening partner Lizelle Lee has also enjoyed an outstanding campaign for Tassie, finishing the regular season with 511 runs of her own.

Rounding out a classy top three for the Tigers is Nicola Carey, who despite playing only nine of the 12 games, still compiled 480 runs at a stunning average of 68.6.

Sarah Coyte (26 wickets) and Molly Strano (20 wickets) have done the damage with the ball, with the experienced pair finishing first and third on the wicket-taker's list respectively.

The Scorpions have their fair share of top performers too, with three batters filling the top 10 positions on the run scorer's table.

Courtney Webb (511), Emma de Broughe (486) and Madeline Penna (426) have all put together breakout seasons, and have covered the absence of star Australia allrounder Tahlia McGrath for much of the season.

Their bowlers have done a similar job as McGrath and fast-bowling duo Darcie Brown and Megan Schutt undertake their international duties, with captain Jemma Barsby (19 wickets), Amanda-Jade Wellington (18) and Kate Peterson (17) all potent with ball in hand.

What is the history between the two sides?

A Tassie-SA rivalry is building in the WNCL, with Scorpions skipper Barsby conceding her side is nursing "a few sore spots" as the reigning champions hold the upper hand over them in recent times.

Not only were the Tigers dominant in last year's decider as they cruised home by 10 wickets, they also held firm in both of their matches with the Scorpions this season.

Their grand final rematch from earlier this month saw Tassie get over the line with just six balls to spare, with half-centuries to Lee, Carey and Emma Mannix-Geeves seeing them home.

Two days later, it was Villani who was unstoppable, cruising to 125 not out in a textbook run chase.

Both of those games were at Blundstone Arena and were the only two blemishes in the Scorpions' season, leaving them determined to reverse their fortunes in the Apple Isle this weekend.

Road to the final

Tasmania's form line (WWWWWLWWWWLW): (10 wins and 2 losses)

In the midst of a five-game winning streak, Tasmania will be looking to continue their stunning form and close out the 2022-23 season with another win. A Sophie Molineux century stopped them from starting their season with two victories over the Vics in late September, while their only other blemish came in a shock loss to the ACT Meteors last month. They have been flawless otherwise, beating Saturday's opponents SA twice, as well as third-placed Queensland in both of their clashes.

South Australia's form line (WWLLWWWWWWTW): (9 wins, 2 losses and 1 tie)

It’s been a roller-coaster season for the Scorpions, with a tie, a super over and close finishes galore. Almost half of their nine wins have come in the final over, while they had a rare tie with Victoria before rain washed away the possibility of a result via a super over. Remarkably, they would face off in a super over when both they and WA finished their clash with 231 on the board. It was the first of its kind in the WNCL, with the Scorpions getting over the line after comfortably chasing WA's total of just three. It then came down to needing victory from both of their last two games against Queensland, with Jemma Barsby's last-over heroics on Sunday securing them a spot in the final.

WNCL final history

Tasmania would become just the second team in competition history to win consecutive titles should they triumph on Saturday, with NSW the only side to do so previously.

That is largely due to their strangle hold on the Ruth Preddey Cup for so long, with the Breakers winning 20 titles including streaks of 10 and six in-a-row.

But NSW haven't stood on the dais for four seasons now, with Tasmania looking to keep 'Ruth' secured in their cabinet in Hobart.

The trophy was introduced in the 1972-73 season and acknowledges one of the pioneers of the game in Preddey, a former NSW player and administrator, Australia team manager and sports editor of The Australian Women's Weekly.

Victoria are only other team to win the title multiple times, with those coming in 2002-03 and 2004-05 respectively, however the Tigers have the chance to join them this weekend.

South Australia could also do so, with the visitors looking to claim the title for the first time since their maiden championship in 2015-16.