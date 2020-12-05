Women's one-day comp set to start in January

Meg Lanning and her national teammates, fresh from winning one of the highest accolades in Australian sport, are set to play more domestic cricket in January amid a long march to the 2022 World Cup.

Australia, who completed their Twenty20 World Cup triumph in front of 86,174 fans at the MCG earlier this year, were elected The Don Award recipients at the annual Sport Australia Hall of Fame awards on Friday evening.

The Don is awarded to the athlete or team whose deeds most inspired the nation over the past 12 months; the drought-breaking Socceroos of 2006 are the only other side to have received the gong.

John Bradman, the son of the legendary batsman whose name adorns the award, made a presentation to the national side in October.

"It's a huge honour and some great recognition for the team," captain Lanning said.

Champions, again! Aussies create history on home soil

"It (the T20 World Cup) has already had a significant impact on the sport.

"The next big thing for us is the 2022 ODI World Cup, so they'll be a fair bit of one-day cricket between now and then.

"Some discussions around a tour potentially in the New Year ... CA (Cricket Australia) are working as best they can to get some cricket for us because I think it's important to keep the momentum going."

The recently completed Rebel WBBL, backed by CA as a priority despite additional biosecurity costs, was another key step for women's cricket and Big Bash Leagues boss Alistair Dobson has already set a goal of getting every game of that tournament on TV.

QUICK SINGLE The WBBL stars now pushing for Australia selection

India were slated to tour in January but it is more likely that Australia's next assignment will instead be a tour of New Zealand at the end of the 2020-21 season.

CA's financial management in the midst of the COVID19 pandemic cast doubt on the Women's National Cricket League (WNCL).

WNCL dates are yet to be announced but Lanning suggested that 50-over competition could potentially start in January.

"Everyone is ready for a bit of a break, especially the Australian players who had the NZ series before the WBBL. We spent a fair bit of time in the hub," the world's best batter said.

QUICK SINGLE Bumper weekend sees record Digital, TV ratings

"It's nice to be home for a little bit.

"We have a few weeks off then we'll get back into training with state cricket.

"We always enjoy playing WNCL.

"Hopefully there's an international series not too long after that."