Rising star inks first state deal as WNCL squads revealed

Emerging Australia under-19 express quick Milly Illingworth has earned her first state deal with six of the seven teams revealing their squads for the 2023-24 Women's National Cricket League season.

Retired South African power-hitter Lizelle Lee headlines the inclusions across the competition, signing her first Australian state contract with Tasmania after helping the Tigers to back-to-back WNCL titles as an uncontracted player.

Tasmania's final over hero from last season's decider, Sarah Coyte, is another big name on the move, inking a two-year deal to return home to NSW after three years with Tasmania.

QUICK SINGLE Aussies add four to contract list, Carey turns down deal

Former England under-19 opening batter Georgia Adams will split her time between the UK and Australian summers after securing a NSW contract, while Georgia Prestwidge has aligned her state and Big Bash allegiances with a move to Victoria where she also plays for the Melbourne Renegades.

With South Australia expected to announce their squad later this week, here's a breakdown of all the ins and outs for the 2023-24 season:

NSW Breakers

After securing the coup of the off-season so far by luring former international fast bowler Sarah Coyte from Tasmania, the NSW Breakers have added another three fresh faces to their contract list ahead of the 2023-24 WNCL season.

Englishwoman Adams, 29, who is currently captain of the Southern Vipers in the England's domestic one-day competition, is expected to slot into the Breakers' top order alongside Australian contracted stars Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner and Phoebe Litchfield.

The other newcomers are Ebony Hoskin and Isabella Malgioglio, who both debuted for the Breakers last year.

QUICK SINGLE Breakers poach WNCL final hero Coyte

Hoskin is a 20-year-old seamer who took a wicket with her very first delivery for the Breakers and finished with 3-39 on debut, while Malgioglio is a leg-spinner who collected two wickets on Breakers debut.

Maitlan Brown, Hannah Darlington, Saskia Horley and Jade Allen all received contract extensions, while veteran allrounder Lauren Smith has moved to Tasmania and medium pacer Emma Hughes has been delisted.

The young Breakers squad will be looking to build on a disappointing 2023 that saw them win just four matches.

Wild final over: SA lose five wickets in epic choke

NSW Breakers 2023-24 squad: Georgia Adams, Jade Allen, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Sarah Coyte, Hanna Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner*, Alyssa Healy*, Saskia Horley, Ebony Hoskin, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield*, Isabella Malgioglio, Claire Moore, Tahlia Wilson

* Cricket Australia contract

Ins: Georgia Adams, Sarah Coyte, Ebony Hoskin, Isabella Malgioglio. Outs: Lauren Smith, Emma Hughes

ACT Meteors

The ACT Meteors will attack the upcoming WNCL season with a host of fresh faces, with the major change being the appointment of former international off-spinner Erin Osborne as head coach, taking over from Jono Dean.

The full-time gig at the Meteors is yet another step in Osborne's rapidly blossoming coaching career.

Osborne bows out a hero after match-winning performance

Osborne was today named as assistant coach of the Australia A women's team that will tour the UK in June, and earlier in the year coached the Australian Under-19 team to the semi-finals of the U19 World Cup in South Africa.

In the playing stocks, the Meteors have added five new names to their squad, with experienced batter Katie Mack set for another season as captain.

Former Bangladesh off-spinner Jannatul Sumona played four matches for the Meteors at the backend of last season and has earned a contract for the first time.

Paris Bowdler, Grace Lyons, Grace Dignam and Amy Hunter are all up-and-coming talents who will take the next step in their careers with the Meteors.

Allrounder Zoe Cooke, who scored an impressive century against the Breakers last season, will depart the ACT after being poached by Queensland, while Angela Reakes and Matilda Lugg have both retired and Amy Yates was delisted.

QUICK SINGLE WBBL brings in player draft for overseas superstars

ACT Meteors 2023-24 squad: Alisha Bates, Paris Bowdler, Kayla Burton, Rebecca Carter, Grace Dignam, Holly Ferling, Angie Genford, Amy Hunter, Carly Leeson, Grace Lyons, Katie Mack (c), Olivia Porter, Chloe Rafferty, Jannatul Sumona, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Annie Wikman

Ins: Jannatul Sumona, Grace Lyons, Paris Bowdler, Grace Dignam, Amy Hunter. Outs: Angela Reakes, Matilda Lugg, Zoe Cooke, Amy Yates

Queensland Fire

Allrounder Zoe Cooke has completed her move to Queensland, signing a contract with the Fire after spending the last two WBBL seasons with the Brisbane Heat.

The 27-year-old right-arm quick is among four new faces to sign on with the Queensland ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Cooke ton carries Meteors ever-so-close to victory

Sianna Ginger, Kira Holmes and Bonnie Berry are all talented youngsters hailing from regional Queensland who have been rewarded for impressive performances at underage level with their first professional contracts.

Ginger is a 17-year-old allrounder who made a name for herself at the Under 19 T20 World Cup earlier this year, collecting figures of 3-13 on two occasions against India and England.

Holmes, who plays alongside Ginger for Valleys in Queensland Premier Cricket, is a wicketkeeper-batter who debuted for the Fire last year after impressive performances for at state under-19 level.

Pace bowler Berry also represented the Queensland U19 side that won the National Championships in 2021.

Queensland, who finished in third position after recording seven wins last season, will be without fast bowler Georgia Prestwidge who has signed a contract with Victoria after eight years with the maroon.

Queensland Fire 2023-24 squad: Bonnie Berry, Zoe Cooke, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris*, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Kira Holmes, Ellie Johnston, Ruth Johnston, Jess Jonassen*, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll

* Cricket Australia contract

Ins: Bonnie Berry, Zoe Cooke, Sianna Ginger, Kira Holmes. Outs: Georgia Prestwidge, Caitlin Mair

Tasmania

The Tigers will be without their final hero and last season's leading wicket-taker Sarah Coyte as they prepare for their tilt at a WNCL three-peat.

However, they've secured the services of gun South African top-order batter Lizelle Lee who joins the Tigers contract list for the first time after playing a crucial role for the title-winners last season, finishing as the competition's third-highest run-scorer with 559 at 50.81.

Lee powers Tigers to dominant win with unbeaten ton

Experienced NSW off-spinner Lauren Smith has accepted a one-year contract with the Tigers after being delisted by the Breakers, while 25-year-old Tabatha Saville, who formerly played for South Australia and the Adelaide Strikers, is making her return to elite cricket after taking an extended break in 2018.

The other newcomer to the Tigers list is Beth Lane, a 19-year-old leg-spinner hailing from Penrith in NSW.

Nicola Carey has accepted a three-year deal with Tasmania after declining a Cricket Australia contract, while proven performers Molly Strano, Amy Smith and Naomi Stalenberg have all re-signed.

And experienced leg-spinner Maisy Gibson has declined a contract from Tasmania, electing to take a break from elite cricket.

Tasmania Tigers 2023-24 squad: Nicola Carey, Julia Cavanough, Heather Graham*, Beth Lane, Lizelle Lee, Emma Manix-Geeves, Sasha Moloney, Tabatha Saville, Clare Scott, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Callie Wilson.

* Cricket Australia contract

Ins: Beth Lane, Lizelle Lee, Tabatha Saville, Lauren Smith. Outs: Maisy Gibson, Emma Thompson

QUICK SINGLE NSW return offers fresh challenge for revitalised Coyte

Victoria

Georgia Prestwidge is among four new faces in Victoria's 20-player WNCL squad for the 2023-24 season.

Prestwidge, who joined the Melbourne Renegades ahead of last season, adds to an exciting Victorian fast bowling group that also includes Australia contracted stars Tayla Vlaemink, Annabel Sutherland, Ellyse Perry and Kim Garth.

Milly Illingworth and Poppy Gardner, both up-and-coming quicks who represented Australia at the Under 19 T20 World Cup, will have the opportunity to hone their craft alongside some of the best bowlers in the world after being rewarded with their first state contracts.

Illingworth stars on debut as Vics get one back on WA

Allrounder Jasmine Nevins, 19, played five games in the navy blue last season and has also earned her first contract.

Tiana Atkinson and Lucy Cripps drop off Victoria's stacked contract list that includes six Australia contracted players, while top order batter Makinley Blows retired from state cricket midway through last season.

Victoria 2023-24 squad: Sam Bates, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Poppy Gardner, Kim Garth*, Ella Hayward, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Meg Lanning*, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Molineux, Jasmine Nevins, Rhiann O’Donnell, Ellyse Perry*, Georgia Prestwidge, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland*, Tayla Vlaeminck*, Georgia Wareham*

* Cricket Australia contract

Ins: Georgia Prestwidge, Poppy Gardner, Milly Illingworth, Jasmine Nevins, Outs: Makinley Blows, Lucy Cripps, Tiana Atkinson

QUICK SINGLE Mooney, Stokes win Wisden cricketer of the year gongs

Western Australia

WA have opted for stability leading into the 2023-24 WNCL season, with teenage allrounder Chloe Ainsworth the sole addition to their contract list.

The 17-year-old debuted for WA in December last year before heading to South Africa as part of Australia's U19 World Cup team where she featured in three games.

Reliable performers Chloe Piparo, Lilly Mills, Piepa Cleary and Lisa Griffith have all signed contract extensions and will feature in the squad alongside Australia contracted superstars Beth Mooney and Alana King.

Sheldyn Cooper is the only omission from WA's squad after being delisted.

Run machine Mooney strokes brilliant unbeaten 151

Western Australia 2023-24 squad: Chloe Ainsworth, Charis Bekker, Zoe Britcliffe, Matilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Ashley Day, Amy Edgar, Lisa Griffith, Alana King*, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney*, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo, Poppy Stockwell, Georgia Wyllie

* Cricket Australia contract

In: Chloe Ainsworth. Out: Sheldyn Cooper