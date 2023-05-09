Rising star inks first state deal as WNCL squads revealed

Retired South African power-hitter Lizelle Lee also earns first Australian state contract amid a flurry of player movements as six of seven teams announce their squads for 2023-24

Emily Collin

9 May 2023, 02:00 PM AEST

