WNCL 2022-23

WNCL wrap: Scorpions set up Sunday showdown

Sunday's clash between South Australia and Queensland will see the winner join Tasmania in the WNCL final, after the Scorpions kept their season alive with a crucial win over Queensland today

Riley Alexander

17 February 2023, 05:00 PM AEST

@Ralexander2002

