WNCL wrap: Scorpions set up Sunday showdown

Peterson wreaks havoc as Scorpions set up big rematch

South Australia fast bowler Kate Peterson has ripped through the Queensland top-order to set up a tantalising rematch between the two sides on Sunday for a place in the WNCL final.

With Tasmania securing hosting rights for the decider in yesterday's win over Western Australia, the second-placed Fire and third-placed Scorpions were left to battle it out for the right to play them on February 25.

The Queenslanders came into the first of their two contests for the week in the box seat, needing victory from only one to secure their spot in the final.

But the Scorpions, who are looking to avenge their loss to Tassie in last year's final, have set up a thrilling end to the season by charging through the Queensland batting line-up, setting up what will essentially be an elimination final on Sunday.

After setting the visitors 234 to win at Karen Rolton Oval, SA debutant Ella Wilson – fresh off her campaign with Australia at the Under-19 World Cup – had a maiden wicket when she brilliantly bowled Ella Wilson.

But it was Peterson who stole the limelight, with the right-armer producing two near-unplayable deliveries that crashed into the off stump of Georgia Voll and Kate Peterson in consecutive balls.

Peterson rips through Queensland top-order to set up crucial win

Her opening spell then improved even further when Charli Knott bunted a simple catch to mid-on, while she brought a quintessential Laura Harris (36 off 17) onslaught to an end when the Fire skipper skied one to her opposite number Jemma Barsby.

Harris sped up an already fast-moving game with her six fours and two sixes, entering at 4-17, and departing at 5-58 less than five overs later.

The last five wickets fell for 82 runs, as the tail put up a strong fight, however it was Peterson who returned to take the final wicket and complete her five-wicket haul.

The opening bowler finished with figures of 5-34 to continue a breakout season that started back in November with the Sydney Sixers in the Weber WBBL.

Leg-spinner Grace Parsons had earlier bowled Queensland into a strong position, taking 4-40 from her 10 overs in a near replica of her 4-33 on debut, also against the Scorpions from March last year.

Parsons replicates debut performance to rip through Scorpions

But a crucial 74 off 73 deliveries from one of the competition's most prolific run-scorers, Courtney Webb, lifted SA to what turned out to be a more than competitive total.

The 94-run win sees South Australia jump into second on the ladder – 2.5 points ahead of Queensland – however with four points on offer for a victory, as well as a bonus point, it means the winner of Sunday's contest will finish in second.

The day's other game saw Victoria and the ACT Meteors both looking to start the final round of their season on a high note, with neither in finals contention.

The Vics elected to bat after winning the toss in Canberra, with top-order trio Sophie Reid (48), Nicole Faltum (29) and Olivia Henry (42) all contributing.

However, with none able to go on to post a big score, the visitors crumbled as regular wickets fell.

Only rear-guard action from left-arm spinner Sophie Day (24 off 20) – who has made a habit of striking lower order runs this season – helped Victoria scramble to 193, with five batters falling for single digits after their positive start.

Johnston snaffles brilliant reflex catch on third attempt

Two wickets each to Carly Leeson and Alisha Bates, as well as four run outs for the innings were crucial as the ACT produced one of their best bowling performances for the season.

ACT then cruised to 2-115 in their reply, with Rebecca Carter reaching her half-century before becoming one of Day's three wickets for the match.

That was part of a collapse that kept the Vics in the contest, taking 4-16 at one stage to assume control of the match, however it was the experience of Angela Reakes that guided the Meteors home.

Reakes guides Meteors home after strong bowling effort

She finished 37 not out to get the home side over the line by four wickets, securing just their second win of the season.

The two sides will close their seasons in a replica fixture on Sunday.