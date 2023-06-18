Ultimate Guide: All you need to know for the Ashes

What's the schedule?

Australia will seek to keep their grip on the coveted Ashes trophy across the multi-format, points-based series running from June 22 to July 18, which will again comprise one Test, three T20Is and three ODIs.

Test: June 22-26 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11am local (7pm AEST)

First T20I: July 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham, 6.35pm (3.35am July 2 AEST)

Second T20I: July 5 at The Oval, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 6 AEST)

Third T20I: July 8 at Lord's, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 9 AEST)

First ODI: July 12 at The County Ground, Bristol, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Second ODI: July 16 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11am (7pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST)

How can I watch?

Like the men’s Ashes, the women’s Ashes will be broadcast exclusively on Channel Nine and their digital platform 9Now.

Nine's coverage will be split across their channels so check local guides for the broadcast schedule in each city across the multi-format series.

How does the multi-format system work?

Unlike the men’s Ashes, the women’s Ashes are a multi-format, points-based series featuring three ODIs, one Test and three T20Is. The team with the most points at the end of the series is awarded the trophy. An ODI or T20I win earns two points, a loss none and a tie one, no result or abandoned match will earn a single point. There are four points on offer for the Test, with each team awarded two if there’s a draw.

Australia are the current holders of the Ashes having regained them on English soil in 2015, retained them at home two years later. The last time they met in January 2022, Australia thrashed England 12-4. England’s only points came from two washed out T20Is and the drawn Test as they failed to win a game.

How else can I follow?

Cricket.com.au and the CA Live app will have live scores throughout the Ashes series. We'll also have extensive coverage each day with reports, video recaps, interviews and behind-the-scenes insights from our crew on the ground.

You can also catch up on all the latest news via The Scoop Podcast, which is brought to you by Qantas, Spirit of Australia. Hosts Emily Collin and Laura Jolly are in England to dissect all the talking points across the multi-format series and will be joined by special guests throughout the tour. Listen and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts and anywhere else you get your pods!

For all the latest updates and behind-the-scenes action, and for player reactions after every match, be sure to follow @cricketcomau and the @AusWomenCricket social channels.

What is new?

The Test will be staged across five days rather than the four that has been traditional in the women’s game.

All six women’s Tests played since 2015 ended in draws, with sessions or even days lost to poor weather, prompting the shift in approach from the ECB.

It will also be the first time the Dukes ball will also be used in a women’s Ashes Test; historically the red Kookaburra has been the ball of choice, but the ECB made the switch to the Dukes for last year’s Test against South Africa.

What are the venues like?

The venues also look a bit different this tour; recent women’s Ashes series have typically featured smaller county grounds, including Chelmsford, Leicester and Canterbury, but the 2023 schedule presents a shift towards larger, tier-one venues.

While Nottingham’s Trent Bridge holds some dark memories for Australia’s men’s Test team, Australia’s women have never played a red-ball match at the ground, with their only appearance a sole ODI in 1976.

The only women’s Test at the venue was between England and West Indies in 1979 and the last time it hosted a women’s international was during the 2009 T20 World Cup.

From there, the Australians will find themselves in familiar territory for the first T20I, returning to Edgbaston, where they claimed Commonwealth Games gold last year.

The Oval, the venue for the second T20I, has not hosted an international women’s game since the semi-final of the 2009 T20 World Cup, and Australia will then play at Lord’s for the first time since 2013.

County grounds in Bristol and Taunton will play host to an ODI each; both venues were also used during the 2019 Ashes.

The second one-dayer will be played at Southampton’s Rose Bowl; Australia staged a warm-up camp and played practice games on its outer oval ahead of the 2017 World Cup, but have not played on the main ground since the 2013 Ashes.

Have the women's Ashes always used a points system?

The points system has been in place since 2013, with England winning the first two editions Test matches between the two countries before Australia bounced back in 2015, while points were split in 2017. Australia have won the past two series outright. Prior to that, the Ashes were determined solely on the outcomes of Test matches.

What are the squads?

Australia go into the Ashes without captain Meg Lanning, who was ruled out of the tour in May on the advice of CA's medical staff due to an issue which requires management from home.

Alyssa Healy is leading the side in her absence, while Tahlia McGrath has been installed as vice-captain.

Rising star Phoebe Litchfield has embarked on her first Ashes tour; the 20-year-old batting prodigy who hit back-to-back half-centuries in her first two ODIs against Pakistan in January is the only addition to the Australian group that won a third consecutive T20 World Cup in South Africa last month.

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

England have only named a squad for the one-off Test so far, with their white-ball squad to be named later this month.

Right-arm seamer Lauren Filer and allrounder Danielle Gibson have been named in the 15-player group for Trent Bridge.

The pair, who are yet to debut in any format for England's senior side, are the only fresh faces in an otherwise consistent squad that includes the XI that featured in England's most recent Test against South Africa last June.

England squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver (vc), Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt

How's the preparation been?

Neither Australia nor England have played since the T20 World Cup in South Africa in February; a tournament that saw Heather Knight’s side knocked out by the Proteas in the semi-finals before the Aussies lifted the trophy.

Both teams had a chance to adjust to the red-ball with three-day games in Leicester and Derby this week.

England’s star batters filled their boots in Derby against Australia A; Tammy Beaumont hit 201 while Knight, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Sophia Dunkley, Amy Jones and Gibson all hit fifties.

With the ball, Sophie Ecclestone bagged 5-38 for the match.

At Leicester Australia were put under the pump by England A; Beth Mooney hit 107 in their first innings of 284 all out, but their next highest scorer was Ellyse Perry with 32.

They then spent more than a day in the field as England A amassed 562 on a benign surface; Kim Garth’s four wickets the standout for the tourists.

Annabel Sutherland shone with the bat in Australia's second dig hitting a century while Phoebe Litchfield also impressed with 78.

What's this about Australia A v England A?

Continuing the trend from the past two Ashes series, an Australia A v England A contest will be played alongside the senior tour.

They’ll play a series three 20-over matches and three 50-over matches, and the concurrent nature of the tours is an added bonus for both senior teams, who have back-up players available if required.

Follow live scores of all the ‘A’ matches on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app.

Australia A squad: Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Maddy Darke, Heather Graham, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Charli Knott, Kate Peterson, Courtney Sippel, Tayla Vlaeminck, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tahlia Wilson

England A squad: TBC

First T20: June 21, Loughborough

Second T20: June 23, Loughborough

Third T20: June 25, Loughborough

First one-dayer: June 28, Loughborough

Second one-dayer: June 30, Loughborough

Third one-dayer: July 2, Guildford

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (vc), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt

