Border closures to force changes to 50-over season

Border closures are set to force changes to the women’s domestic 50-over season, due to begin in less than two weeks.

The seven-team Women’s National Cricket League had been locked in to start on January 15 with matches in Adelaide, Hobart and Perth.

However, the ongoing public health situation in NSW and Victoria has created a number of challenges.

QUICK SINGLE CA confident BBL can get through WA border

NSW were due to play their first game of the 50-over competition against South Australia at Adelaide’s Karen Rolton Oval on January 15, but SA have now introduced a hard border to all travellers from NSW.

Their second game against ACT Meteors was scheduled for January 19, however the territory moved on Saturday to ban all non-residents from entering if coming from Greater Sydney or other affected areas.

Meanwhile Victoria’s emerging outbreak could prove problematic for the start of their season.

QUICK SINGLE World Cup hopefuls get chance to shine as WNCL confirmed

They are due to play Tasmania in Hobart on the 15th, and while the border between the states remains open, that situation could rapidly change.

Victoria are then due to host Queensland at Junction Oval on the 19th.

Given the fast-moving nature of the current situation in both states, CA is currently reviewing all options with regards to travel movements and biosecurity requirements, with announcements likely to be made in the coming week.

Cricket NSW confirmed the Breakers players have remained in New South Wales and are set to resume training in Sydney on Monday following a Christmas break.

QUICK SINGLE Indian tour adds to packed 2021-22 summer

The NSW squad is due to play an intra-squad practice match at North Sydney Oval on January 10.

The WNCL had already been pushed back from its usual September start, with the schedule released in mid-December including four blocks of matches culminating in the final between the top two ranked teams on March 27.

It is also looking likely that KFC BBL matches will be moved out of Sydney later in January, with cross-border travel to prove a significant challenge.

Cricket Australia confirmed on Thursday that the women’s home ODI series against India that was originally scheduled for next month has been moved to next season.

However, Australia have been in talks with Cricket New Zealand about a proposed trip across the Tasman in February and March, to fill the gap left by the delayed tournament, with England also likely to be involved.