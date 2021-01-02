WNCL 2021

Border closures to force changes to 50-over season

NSW Breakers remain in Sydney, while state border restrictions are set to force changes to the early stages of the WNCL season

Laura Jolly

2 January 2021, 04:08 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo