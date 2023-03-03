All you need to know for the Women's Premier League

When does it start?

It's come around quickly, and all kicks off this weekend with the first game starting on Sunday at 1am AEDT between the Gujarat Giants and the Mumbai Indians.

Each of the five teams will play each other twice throughout the 22-game season, before two semi-finals will determine the finalists for the decider on March 27 (1am AEDT).

How can I watch?

The WPL will be broadcast exclusively on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports in Australia. Kayo offers a free trial for new subscribers, and you can sign up for that here.

What about live scores, news and highlights? Cricket.com.au and the CA Live app will have live scores for every game of the WPL, with coverage of key performances from the Aussie contingent and video highlights of the truly best bits from the inaugural season.

QUICK SINGLE Angsty Mooney mulled retiring early in match-winning knock

What happened in this year’s auction?

Plenty, and there were some big pay days for Australia's World Cup winning stars.!

A total of 448 players were up for auction at the event in Mumbai, but only 87 players secured spots in the tournament.

The five franchises were able to buy between 15 and 18 players, and each had a purse coming in at a touch over AUD$2 million.

Each franchise could buy up to six overseas players in their squad, meaning a maximum of 30 spots were available to foreign stars.

Almost half of those were claimed by Australians, with 14 in total finding homes from 28 who were up for auction, including 12 members of their successful T20 World Cup squad from South Africa.

Ashleigh Gardner was the first Aussie sold after a furious bidding war, with the Giants eventually securing her services for a whopping $558,000.

The 25-year-old started at her base price of $87,000 but quickly shot up into six figures before crossing the half-million dollar mark as the Giants outlasted new franchise UP Warriorz.

QUICK SINGLE Gardner lands record payday at first WPL auction

Earlier, India star Smriti Mandhana demanded the highest price of the night, going to Royal Challengers Bangalore for $593,000 AUD.

Aussie opener Beth Mooney also secured a big sum, going to the Giants for $350,000. The ever-reliable left-hander has been named captained of Gujarat, while her former teammate Rachael Haynes will coach the side that also includes Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham.

RCB were intent on picking up star allrounder Ellyse Perry and eventually outbid the Delhi Capitals for the price of $297,000.

The Australia great will be joined by experienced duo Megan Schutt and Erin Burns at RCB, the latter of which became the first player outside of Australia's T20 World Cup squad to find their way to a franchise.

UP Warriorz, who are based out of Lucknow, selected a trio of Aussie stars without breaking the bank, with Alyssa Healy joining the squad for the seemingly bargain price of $122,000.

The wicketkeeper will captain the side and will be joined by Tahlia McGrath ($245,000) and Grace Harris ($131,000).

Elsewhere, Australia skipper Meg Lanning went to the Delhi Capitals and was named the side's captain, where she will lead fellow Aussies Jess Jonassen and Queensland power-hitter Laura Harris, while Heather Graham was the sole Aussie to go to the Mumbai Indians.

Meg Lanning upon being announced captain of the Delhi Capitals // Getty

Full squads and where the Aussies are playing

Gujarat Giants

Australia players: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Full Squad: Beth Mooney (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, D Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil

Delhi Capitals

Australia players: Meg Lanning, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris

Full squad: Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bahtia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal

Mumbai Indians:

Australia Players: Heather Graham

Full squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tyron, Humaira Kazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Jintimani Kalita

UP Warriorz

Australia Players: Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy

Full squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikha

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Australia Players: Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Erin Burns

Full squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar