ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Fixtures set for women's T20 World Cup defence

Australia have been grouped with New Zealand, hosts South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh for the 10-team T20 tournament in February

Laura Jolly

4 October 2022, 02:10 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

