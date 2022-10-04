Fixtures set for women's T20 World Cup defence

Australia will launch their Women's T20 World Cup defence against New Zealand in Paarl on February 11, with the schedule for the 2023 tournament in South Africa revealed overnight on Tuesday.

The reigning champions, who will be hunting their third consecutive T20 World Cup title, have been placed with the White Ferns, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Group A for the 10-team tournament.

England, India, Pakistan, West Indies and Ireland make up Group B.

QUICK SINGLE Greatest ever: Aussies hit record lead in rankings

Bangladesh and Ireland confirmed their places at the tournament when they finished in the top two at the qualifying event in the United Arab Emirates last month.

Matches will be played at Newlands in Cape Town, Paarl's Boland Park and at St George's Park in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth).

Australia's games against Bangladesh (February 14), Sri Lanka (Feb 16) and South Africa (Feb 18) will all be played at Gqeberha's St George's Park.

The tournament will begin in Cape Town when hosts South Africa meet Sri Lanka on February 10.

All finals will also be played at Newlands, with the top two teams in each group to meet in the semi-finals on February 23 and 24, before the final at the same venue on February 26.

Australia sit 18 points clear on top of the ICC T20I rankings ahead of second-placed England after winning Commonwealth Games Gold in August and will go in favourites to take out their third-straight title after winning the 2018 and 2020.

But a period of transition looms for the world champions, following the retirement of vice-captain Rachael Haynes, and with Meg Lanning's availability for the tournament unclear as she takes an indefinite break from the game.

The first ever Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup will also be held in South Africa throughout January, ahead of the senior event.

The schedule for that event, released late last month, sees Australia placed in Group A alongside Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the United States of America.

Matches will be spread across Potchefstroom and Benoni.

Australia, whose squad will likely include the likes of WBBL young guns Ella Hayward and Amy Smith, will begin their campaign against Bangladesh on January 14.

England are joined in Group B by Pakistan, Rwanda and Zimbabwe, while Indonesia, Ireland, New Zealand and West Indies make up group C.

India, Scotland, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates make up Group D.

That tournament will run from January 14 to January 29.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Group A: Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Group B: England, India, Pakistan, West Indies, Ireland

Australia's T20 World Cup 2023 fixtures

Feb 11: v New Zealand, Boland Park, Paarl, 7pm local (4am Feb 12 AEDT)

Feb 14: v Bangladesh, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 7pm local (4am Feb 15 AEDT)

Feb 16: v Sri Lanka, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 3pm local (12am Feb 17 AEDT)

Feb 18: v South Africa, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 7pm local (4am Feb 19 AEDT)

Semi-finals

Feb 23: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 24 AEDT)

Feb 24: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 25 AEDT)

Final

Feb 26: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 27 AEDT)

ICC Women's Under-19 World Cup 2023

Group A: Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, United States of America

Group B: England, Pakistan, Rwanda, Zimbabwe

Group C: Indonesia, Ireland, New Zealand, West Indies

Group D: India, Scotland, South Africa, United Arab Emirates

Australia's T20 World Cup 2023 fixtures

Jan 14: v Bangladesh, Willowmoore Park, Benoni, 10am local (7pm AEDT)

Jan 16: v USA, Willowmoore Park B, Benoni, 1.45pm local (10.45pm AEDT)

Jan 18: v Sri Lanka, Willowmoore Park, Benoni, 10am local (7pm AEDT)

Semi-finals: Jan 27: JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom, 10am & 1.45pm local (7pm & 10.45pm AEDT)

Final: Jan 29: JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom, 1.45pm local (10.45pm AEDT)