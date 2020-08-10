Dreams put on hold: why the World Cup was postponed

The decision to postpone the 2021 Women’s ODI World Cup was made to allow all competing countries to adequately prepare, tournament organisers have confirmed, as two national captains shared their disappointment over the delayed event.

The call to push the 50-over tournament, which was due to be played in New Zealand in February and March next year, back to early 2022 came as a surprise to some players and fans, given the host nation’s success tackling the global COVID-19 pandemic.

New Zealand celebrated 100 days without community transmission on Sunday, two days after the International Cricket Council announced its decision.

But only five of the eight competing teams are currently locked in after the qualifying event in Sri Lanka, due to be held in July, was postponed indefinitely.

The global crisis also means no international women’s cricket has been played since the T20 World Cup final in Australia in early March.

Next month’s series between England and South Africa, and Australia and New Zealand, are currently the only confirmed bilateral contests for the remainder of the year, while the BCCI has indicated its intentions of hosting both South Africa and West Indies.

"It came down to the ability of the teams to qualify," ICC Women’s World Cup 2021 CEO Andrea Nelson told NZME.

"We've done a lot of contingency planning around this event, to give it the best possible chance of proceeding successfully – ultimately the decision to delay it comes down to cricket.

"No qualifying tournaments have been able to be held yet, so in order to qualify and then compete in the event in 2021 – it was too risky.

"We've got teams that can't train, they can't assemble – in the case of a country like the West Indies they can't leave their islands to bring the team together – and that's just not a feasible way to ask a team to prepare for their pinnacle event."

Australia are the world’s top-ranked ODI side and are desperate to win back the one-day World Cup after being knocked out in the semi-finals of the last event in 2017.

Speaking to Nine’s Wide World of Sports in the wake of the announcement, Australia captain Meg Lanning said she had accepted she would have to wait one year longer to try and make that goal a reality.

"We were planning for it to go ahead and it’s disappointing news that it won’t be happening early next year," Lanning said.

"Disappointing, but it’s a very complex situation and there’s a lot going on around the world with the pandemic and health and safety does come first, so we accept the decision and look forward to 2022."

England captain Heather Knight, who led her country to victory on home soil in 2017, said on social media she was "gutted" by the decision, adding she now feared for the international calendar over the next 12 months.

"Pretty gutted to be honest," Knight tweeted.

"I know tough decisions have to be made right now & it would have taken a lot of work (and $$), but it was feasible in NZ.

"Hopefully it’s not an excuse for boards to put women’s cricket on the back burner for the next 12 months with no WC to prepare for."

However, Nelson hopes by holding the event in 2022, the event will have the best chance of high-quality cricket being played in front of large crowds.

"We have absolutely no doubt we'll be able to pick up those plans and deliver an amazing event a year later," she added.