Ultimate Guide for the World Test Championship Final

When, and where, is it?

The second World Test Championship Final will be played at The Oval in south London, from June 7, 2023, featuring Australia and India.

How can I watch?

The blockbuster Test match will be broadcast exclusively on Seven.

The free-to-air network won the rights for the one-off Test in a coup, negotiating directly with the International Cricket Council for a deal that will also see the match streamed on the network's digital service, 7plus.

QUICK SINGLE Our World Test Championship Team of the Tournament

It is the first time the network will show any cricket played abroad since Seven took up the sport's domestic free-to-air broadcast rights in 2018.

What about radio?

SEN will be providing radio coverage of the final with a commentary team on the ground.

Give me live scores, news and highlights

Cricket.com.au and the CA Live app will have live scores throughout the Test match. We'll also have extensive coverage each day with reports, video recaps, interviews and behind-the-scenes insights from our crew on the ground.

You can also catch up on all the latest news via The Unplayable Podcast, where we will be joined by special guests to dissect all the talking points throughout the series. Listen and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts and anywhere else you get your pods!

Team news

Australia

For the Aussies, the WTC Final is a particularly taste entrée to the Ashes series that follows, which is why the selectors named a 17-player squad that will see them through the WTC Final and the first two Tests against England.

However, ICC regulations allow the sides to nominate only 15 players for the WTC Final, and the Aussies will need to trim their touring squad by two names by May 28.

There are a couple of talking points around the Aussie squad, however, the most notable of which is the form of veteran opener David Warner.

QUICK SINGLE Trio recalled as Australia name WTC Final, Ashes squad

Warner, 36, does not have the greatest record in England, although he appears likely to retain his spot against India for this match, and his performances here may well impact his selection for the following Ashes Tests.

Josh Hazlewood will soon return to action in the Indian Premier League after overcoming an Achilles injury, and what bowling attack the Aussies use for this match, with the first Ashes Test hot on its heels starting June 16, will be intriguing.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

India

It's a largely unchanged squad from the side that defeated Australia 2-1 in the Border Gavaskar series earlier this year. The exception is the return of Ajinkya Rahane, who has been absent from the Test squad since January 2022, having won his way back in on the back of some prolific form in the Ranji Trophy, as well as this year's IPL tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav, the top-ranked T20 blaster, failed to make the most of his chance in the Test side against the Aussies at home, and has been left out. India are also without Shreyas Iyer, who re-injured his back in the fourth Test against Australia and now faces an extended stint on the sidelines.

India are also without wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who has a Test ton at The Oval to his name, as he continues his rehabilitation from serious injuries suffered in a car crash.

QUICK SINGLE Rahane's IPL form earns Test championship final recall

Jasprit Bumrah's extended absence from the Test side continues, but India still have a formidable battery of quicks to choose from, with the big question facing selectors is how many of their potent spinners they will opt to play at The Oval.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel have all been included after all playing pivotal roles in India's Border Gavaskar triumph, but vastly different conditions will likely greet the teams in south London.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

Does the venue favour either team?

The idea of it being a neutral venue means the obvious answer is no, but we can dig a little deeper. Australia has an overall win percentage at The Oval of 18.42, compared to India's 14.28.

But in the three most recent Tests Australia have played at the venue – the 2013, 15 and 19 Ashes – results have gone draw, win, loss.

Steve Smith played in each of those three Tests, with two centuries and a fifty and an average of 97.75 at the venue. Warner has also played three Tests at The Oval, for 119 runs and average of 23.80.

With the ball, allrounder Mitch Marsh is Australia's most prolific at the venue, having taken 12 wickets in two Tests, including the 5-46 claimed in their last visit in 2019.

Nathan Lyon has nine wickets in three Tests, while Starc has three from two games, in 2013 and 2015.

For India, Virat Kohli has the most experience at The Oval, having played there three times for 169 runs with a top score of just 50 and average of 28.16.

QUICK SINGLE Evolved Kohli finds form, peace against old rivals

KL Rahul is their most prolific batter at the venue, having scored 149 of his 249 runs in one innings in 2018, while skipper Rohit Sharma scored a century in his one Test there in 2021.

With the ball, Ravindra Jadeja has 11 wickets in two Tests, while Umesh Yadav picked up six in his one Tests in 2021. Ravichandaran Ashwin played his one Test there in 2014, taking three wickets, but wasn't picked for India's visits in 2018 or 2021.

What ball will be used?

It's yet to be confirmed by the ICC but the Dukes ball was used for the previous World Test Championship Final at Southampton in 2021. Dukes brand is the ball used by England for Test matches in the country, and features a more pronounced seam and is harder than the Australian-made Kookaburra or SG ball used in India.

What if it's a draw?

There were 12 draws in the 69 Tests played in the current World Test Championship cycle – just 17 per cent of matches – although five of them included Australia (against Pakistan in Karachi and Rawalpindi, against India in Ahmedabad, and both SCG Tests, against England and South Africa).

If the match is drawn, tied or abandoned, then Australia and India will be declared joint winners of the World Test Championship.

To try and minimise the possibility of a draw, the ICC has scheduled a reserve day for the final.

QUICK SINGLE Aussies steel themselves for Test tour like no other

Hang on, did you say 'reserve day'?

Yep, that's right, this Test match is unique in that it has a scheduled reserve day, on June 12.

It's partly a hark back to a bygone era of so-called 'timeless Tests', but also partly an admission that summer in England can be a fickle beast. That proved the case in 2021 when the inaugural WTC Final used the reserve day after the opening day of the event was a washout.

But, to be clear, the reserve day is there to make up for any lost playing time during the regular schedule of five days, not to keep playing until one side wins.

If a weather event strikes during the Test, umpires will use their usual measures to make up lost time such as playing later or starting earlier where possible.

The reserve day will only come into use if there is more than one hour of lost playing time to be made up, but it can be up to a full day, if required.

Marsh not just Green's understudy: Bailey

What does the winner get?

Details for this year's World Test Championship Final are yet to be confirmed by the ICC, but in 2021 the prize was a cool US$1.6 million (A$2.4 million), with the defeated team taking home half of that.

In addition to the cash, the winning team is presented with the Test Championship Mace. That trophy was previously held by whichever team topped the ICC's Test rankings, with a US$1m cash prize presented annually every April from 2003 to 2019.

In that period, Australia held the mace from its introduction through to 2009, and won it again temporarily in 2016.

India held the mace in 2010 and 2011 under MS Dhoni's captaincy, as well as from 2017 until the WTC was introduced.

Road to the final

Australia won four of the six series they contested in the 2021-23 World Test Championship cycle, beating England (4-0 at home), Pakistan (1-0 away), West Indies and South Africa (both 2-0 at home).

QUICK SINGLE Australia's road to the World Test Championship Final

They drew 1-1 with Sri Lanka away, and lost 1-2 to India earlier this year, their win in Indore securing their spot as the top team in the final.

India also won four of their six series in this WTC cycle, beating New Zealand (1-0 at home), Sri Lanka (2-0 at home), Bangladesh (2-0 away) and Australia (2-1 at home). They drew 2-2 with England away – a strange series where the fifth Test, which India lost, was played nearly 12 months later than the rest after the original schedule had to be postponed when India couldn't field a team because of Covid cases in the squad – and lost 1-2 to South Africa away in the 2021-22 summer.

World Test Championship Final

June 7-11: Australia v India, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat