Elements of unknown ahead of 'most watched Test'

Australia's 'quality' pace depth firing for WTC Final: Smith

Pat Cummins admits Australia might have to play on instinct in their maiden World Test Championship final appearance in what could be the "most watched Test match ever played".

The Aussies are hopeful they can confirm their status as Test cricket's top dogs this week by being awarded the ICC's gilded mace, the only major piece of silverware their men's side are yet to win.

Standing in their way are India, who finished as runners-up on the two-year cycle of WTC standings. The presence of the game's superpower team means there will be no shortage of interest in the second iteration of the ICC's newest showpiece event.

QUICK SINGLE India aiming to break world title drought at The Oval

New Zealand are the reigning champions, a fact reinforced to both Cummins and his counterpart Rohit Sharma when the pair posed for promotional photos in Battersea on Monday with the man who hit the winning runs against India two years ago in Southampton, Ross Taylor.

While Cummins conceded there remains considerable uncertainty over what to expect at The Oval over the ensuing five days (possibly six if a scheduled reserve day is required due to overs lost), Australia's captain is hopeful the match lives up to its billing.

"I hope this week shows that it does work," Cummins said of the WTC format that gives the top nine Test-playing nations an equal shot at making the biennial decider.

"I think every day is a sell-out. I just had a meeting where they said it's probably going to be the most watched Test match ever played.

"So hopefully this event is a real event that's here to stay. We've certainly spoken about it over the last couple of years and in terms of its place in the wider cricketing scope.

"There's lots of content out there nowadays and probably more competition than there has been before.

"I know in Australia, we're fortunate, you turn up to the Test matches there at a home summer and the crowds are packed, millions of people watching on TV.

"Every Test player that I've come up against talks about their love of the game – but obviously times are changing also."

Steve Smith bats at The Oval on Tuesday // ICC via Getty

Australia qualified top of the WTC standings after winning 11 of their 18 Tests during the two-year cycle, giving them a winning percentage of 66.67, ahead of India on 58.80.

Both India and Australia enjoyed low-key optional training sessions under heavy cloud on match eve, with Rohit and Cummins both inspecting the cut surface that is two strips over (towards the gasometer side of the south London venue) from The Oval's usual Test pitch.

It was fitting also that Justin Langer, coach of the first four Australian victories in this WTC cycle before being replaced by Andrew McDonald who has overseen the ensuing seven wins, also took a fleeting look at the strip on Tuesday as part of his broadcast duties for Channel Seven.

QUICK SINGLE Boland pips Neser for WTC Final spot, Cummins confirms

Langer and other members of the Australian group have spoken extensively of their disappointment at not qualifying for the inaugural WTC final in 2021 due to over-rate penalties, and Cummins suggested they are eager to make amends.

"I think missing the first one, this second one feels like it's a bit more significant," said the 30-year-old skipper.

"I think it's the only trophy that Australian cricket hasn't won.

"All those things feel special, but maybe in 10 years' time when you look back at career achievements, these are the ones that stand out."

Adding to the novelty of the event are numerous other factors.

One of those – the fact Test cricket has never been played at The Oval in June given it traditionally hosts the final Test of the British summer – was brushed off by Rohit during his pre-match press conference.

"We've been hearing about not much cricket being played here in June, but the county season actually has been played here (during that month)," said the opener, who took over from Virat Kohli as India's Test captain in February last year.

"We saw there was a game played a couple of weeks back here. So it's not like it's the first game of the season happening on this ground. We are quite aware of what the conditions are, what is going to happen in the next five days."

What is more of an unknown, according to Cummins, is the relevance of match-up data typically pored over by team analysts and provided to players and captains in a bid to get an edge over their opponents.

Predicting, for instance, whether Ravindra Jadeja's left-arm spin will be effective against Australia's left-handers will be difficult given Australia have never met India in a Test outside those two nations.

"Looking at spin bowling figures in Delhi doesn’t have a lot of relevance to playing out here even two months later," said Cummins, who was part of Australia’s 2-1 Test series defeat in India earlier this year.

"It feels like there's a few more unknowns. It's a bit like playing a white-ball World Cup game in a neutral venue, which is good. It's exciting.

"I think going out there, you've got to go a bit more on instinct and problem solve on the fly – which is enjoyable."

World Test Championship Final

June 7-11: Australia v India, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

Find out everything you need to know for the World Test Championship Final here