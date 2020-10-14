'Planning still in progress' for Test Championship final

ICC says announcement is imminent about the World Test Championship, the schedule of which has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic

AAP

14 October 2020, 07:20 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo