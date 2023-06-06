Mystery surrounds pitch battle that awaits at The Oval

Australia's 'quality' pace depth firing for WTC Final: Smith

If anybody understands the perils posed to India's batting by Australia's world-class seamers armed with a new Dukes ball on an early June pitch at The Oval, it's their current coach Rahul Dravid.

Dravid was part of India's star-strewn batting order on the first of only two occasions the cricket world heavyweights have squared off in south London, during the 1999 World Cup where Australia defied their early form and seemingly logic to take the title.

On that chilly afternoon, 24 years ago last Saturday, Dravid went to the middle following the first-over demise of teammate Sachin Tendulkar and – despite being leading runs scorer for the tournament to that point – fell soon after for two as India crashed to 4-17 and out of the contest.

The damage that day was wrought by Australia's top-ranked seamer Glenn McGrath who snared the big two as well as India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin (3), while swing bowler Damien Fleming chimed in with the wicket of Tendulkar's opening partner Sourav Ganguly (8).

Dravid's memory of that 77-run loss doubtless remains as tenuous as is its relevance to the upcoming World Test Championship final between the two nations at the same venue beginning on Wednesday.

But he also understands that given the paucity of data pertaining to India-Australia Tests in English conditions (nil) and the similarly skinny volume of statistics on Tests played at The Oval in the first month of northern summer (also nil), any portent might carry some fleeting validity.

Furthermore, the Australia bowling line-up his batters are likely to encounter this week (Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Cameron Green and Nathan Lyon) between them boast a tally of almost 1600 international wickets.

That's roughly 350 more than the then-combined total across formats of Australia's attack in the World Cup fixture comprising specialist quicks McGrath, Fleming and Paul Reiffel, seam-bowling allrounder Tom Moody and spinner Shane Warne.

Given the iteration of Dukes ball used in that 1999 tournament, which swung markedly and gave bowlers a decided edge, and the cool nature of that season with the showpiece completed before the summer solstice, there might be vague pointers to this week's game.

Glenn McGrath celebrates the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar during the Australia-India 1999 World Cup match at The Oval // Allsport

Certainly, there are few in the other Australia-India clash at The Oval staged in early June, with the 2019 World Cup game played in warm conditions on a flat, dry pitch with a ball that barely moved an outlier as reflected by India's 50-over total of 5-352 that proved 36 too many for their rivals.

Dravid conceded on Monday The Oval's historic role as venue for Test matches played towards the end of English summer means decisions such as team selection and what to do at the coin toss will be based more on instinct than precedent.

"A lot of the data, a lot of the stats we looked at over the last bit is skewed towards the end of the summer in the UK," he said prior to India's two-hour training session at the ground that's hosting a June Test for the first time in its 140-year history.

Dravid chats with captain Rohit Sharma during India training at The Oval // ICC via Getty

"Wickets are slightly different and slightly more tired (in late summer), having played here in the past.

"So it might be different conditions, but we just have to react to that.

"We just have to react to what we see in terms of the conditions and how it plays out.

"Hopefully we'll have the resources and the ability to deal with whatever comes in front of us."

The make-up of India's XI for their second WTC Final appearance – they lost the 2021 playoff to New Zealand by eight wickets – remains unknown, with much of the speculation surrounding the likelihood of them playing both spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Conventional wisdom would suggest two spinners in England in early June would be fanciful, noting that current County Championship pacesetters Surrey have relied on part-time tweakers behind their pace attack in their three home games at The Oval so far this summer.

But even though Ashwin didn't figure in any of the five Tests of India's most recent Test campaign in the UK (2021), he and Jadeja tormented Australia's batters on their home decks earlier this year and were named joint players of the series with 47 wickets between them from four games.

Ashwin was conspicuously absent from the bowling crease during Monday's training session that provided something of a contrast with Australia's first practice run at the venue earlier in the day, and not only because Rohit Sharma's men rehearsed under bright sunshine.

While India's top-order batters including Rohit and his captaincy predecessor Virat Kohli batted predominantly against throwdowns and auxiliary quicks, Australia unleashed Cummins and Boland at full throttle against Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.

And following his initial nets session this morning, opener Usman Khawaja returned for a stint consisting almost exclusively of short-pitched deliveries many of which were flung by his Queensland teammate Matthew Renshaw wielding a side-arm.

India's likely new ball pair Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj bowled light spells on Monday, as did Jadeja with the frontline bowlers having undertaken a heavier workload during the previous day's session at The Oval.

Khawaja trains at The Oval on Monday // ICC via Getty

The talking point of Australia's session that stretched beyond three hours was the absence of Michael Neser from all bowling duties, barely a day after he was added to Australia's 15-player squad as a replacement for Josh Hazlewood (who in turn bowled a lengthy spell during the session).

It would therefore seem likely Australia will stick with the bowling line-up that features Boland ahead of Neser, with Smith foreshadowing India's batters will face an altogether different challenge from Boland with a Dukes ball on an Oval track than he presented in India earlier this year.

"I think you'll get what Scotty does pretty well," Smith said.

"He hits a good length, hits the top of the stumps, nips the ball around, and can swing it if he wants to.

"He's got great skills as well, so no doubt it'll be a challenge if he gets the nod."

Like Dravid, Smith admits he knows little about what to expect from The Oval pitch which sported a healthy cover of grass two days out from the WTC decider and is expected to offer good bounce and early assistance for seamers with the weather forecast to be sunny and warm for at least the first few days of the Test.

In the two home games of the current summer in which Surrey have won the toss, they've chosen to bowl first and the average score of completed innings at the ground in three county games so far in 2023 is 266.

Australia's best source of intelligence about the conditions they are likely to face will come from allrounder and auxiliary Test squad member Sean Abbott who is playing for Surrey this season, while India are tapping into knowledge from Cheteshwar Pujara who averaged 68 across eight innings for Sussex earlier this season.

But as Australia coach Andrew McDonald acknowledged after his team's three-day training venture at Beckenham south of London last week, the most useful form guide might be India's most recent Test sojourn in England two summers ago.

"There won't be too many things that are unknown," McDonald said.

"We'd track back through how India played against England here, what their bowlers did and how they used their bowlers.

"There's a little bit of that but also we are focusing on what we do, getting the structure of our team right for the conditions that present."

World Test Championship Final

June 7-11: Australia v India, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

