ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Worn SCG wicket could aid Australia’s semi-final hopes

Australia's hopes hinge on Sri Lanka overturning England today, and a used SCG pitch could well aid Sri Lanka's spinners

AAP

5 November 2022, 07:34 AM AEST

