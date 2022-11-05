Worn SCG wicket could aid Australia’s semi-final hopes

A worn SCG wicket could come to Australia's aid in the race for a T20 World Cup semi-final spot, with England set to deal with a spinning deck against Sri Lanka in Sydney today.

England carry a significant advantage into today's final match of Group 1, playing after Australia's narrow win against Afghanistan last night and knowing what must be achieved to reach the final four.

Put simply, England must ensure they beat Sri Lanka, with net run rate no longer a factor.

Traditionally, teams prefer to bat second when looking to firm up net run rate scenarios, given they are able to know how hard to go with the bat early.

But Sydney's wicket could change those plans.

The pitch Sri Lanka and England are playing on is the same wicket used for last Saturday's game between Sri Lanka and New Zealand, as well as South Africa and Pakistan on Thursday night.

That surface has offered more for slower bowlers than the run-scoring paradises used earlier in the tournament on the SCG.

Sri Lanka also have a bevy of dangerous spinners who would benefit from bowling second, including Wanindu Hasaranga and Makheesh Theekshana.

Maheesh Theekshana could prove crucial to Sri Lanka's (and by extension Australia's) hopes// Getty

England opening batsman Alex Hales admits the wicket may change his side's plans.

"You probably have to ask the think-tank of Jos and Motty. They would probably know," Hales said on Friday.

"More often than not it is a decent pitch here. It can break up and spin. We'll know more over the next 24 hours."

Regardless, England will back their firepower to chase down any accelerated target and finish ahead of Australia.

In simple terms, any victory margain for England will ensure they qualify, but if they lose then their tournamnet is over and Australia will advance with New Zealand.

But with the most explosive batting line-up in world cricket, Hales believes the scenario is perfectly set up for England to qualify.

"I think (playing last) does play to our advantage. See what happens (Friday) and we can adapt to whatever tomorrow requires," Hales said.

"We are pretty confident that whatever we need to do, we have the skills and firepower to do it.

"It all come naturally to us, especially with the layout of our squad playing an extra batter.

"The middle order is so strong. Guys who can strike quite easily at 200 strike-rate."

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, can not qualify after New Zealand and Australia both avoided upsets against Ireland or Afghanistan.

"Hopefully the results are in favour of us," batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa said.

"We have come here to justify our presence, we just want to play good cricket."