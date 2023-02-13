Gardner lands record payday at first WPL auction

Ashleigh Gardner has made history as the first Australian sold at the inaugural Women's Premier League auction after a furious bidding war.

Gardner, the reigning Weber WBBL Player of the Year and star of Australia's opening win of the T20 World Cup with a five-wicket haul, was sold to the Gujarat Giants for $558,000.

With a starting base price of AUD$87,000, Gardner's price quickly soared with rapid bidding between the Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz franchises. Gujarat were patient before coming in to push the bidding past the half-million dollar mark, outlasting the Warriors to secure the 25-year-old.

Gardner sat on the turf at an Australia training session at St George's Park in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) and watched the auction unfold on her phone, along with teammates Kim Garth and Megan Schutt.

Ellyse Perry was next on the auction block, with a bidding war between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore developing before the latter won out with a bid of AUD$297,000. She was batting in the St George's Park nets at the time.

Reigning Belinda Clark Award winner Beth Mooney was also a big-money spend for the Gujarat franchise, snapped up for AUD$350,000.

Former Australia player Rachel Haynes has been appointed head coach of the Gujarat franchise, and was present in Mumbai at the auction as the team secured her ex-teammates. In a similar strategy to their purchase of Gardner, Gujarat had been a late entry into the bidding for Mooney, then trumped interest from RCB and Mumbai Indians to win out.

Annabel Sutherland became the third Australian picked up by the Gujarat Giants, when they bought her for AUD$122,000 after heading off interest from the UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals.

Aussie allrounder Tahlia McGrath was sold to new franchise UP Warriorz, based out of Lucknow, for A$245,000.

McGrath had been left hanging with slow bidding early on but it soon gathered pace as Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals traded bids before the Warriorz franchise swept in with the winning bid.

Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy initially struggled to attract a bid – franchises had gone large for Indian 'keepers Yastika Bhatia and Richa Ghosh before her name was called – and was eventually bought for AUD$122,000 by UP Warriorz where she will play with McGrath.

Australia captain Meg Lanning was sold to Delhi Capitals for the seemingly bargain price of AUD$192,000.

Lanning had attracted an immediate opening bid from the Mumbai Indians, and just as quick Delhi Capitals responded and both clubs traded bids, but as the price hit INR 110 Lakh, bids dried up with Delhi having secured the batter.

Pace bowler Megan Schutt became the first Australian to go unsold at the WPL auction, with no bids from any of the five teams at her base price of AUD$70,000. She was quickly joined by leg-spinner Alana King, who also was passed in at the same base price.

But in good news for Schutt, she went to auction a second time and was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for her base price of AUD$70,000.

Erin Burns was the first player outside of Australia's T20 World Cup squad to sell, snapped up by Royal Challengers Bangalore - where she will reunite with former Sydney Sixers coach Ben Sawyer - for $AUD52,000, while Heather Graham went for the same price to Mumbai Indians.

RCB went after Georgia Wareham but were ultimately outbid by Gujarat Giants, who paid AUD$131,000 for the leg-spinner.

Grace and Laura Harris both triggered bidding wars, with the former secured by UP Warriorz for AUD$131,000 and the latter headed to Delhi Capitals for AUD$78,400.

Jess Jonassen went unsold first time around, but the left-arm spinner was snapped up second time under the hammer, picked up by Delhi Capitals for AUD$87,000.

The first player auctioned was India star Smriti Mandhana, who promptly was part of a bidding war between the Mumbai and Bangalore franchises. After furious bidding she was bought by RCB for AUD$593,000 (INR 340lakh), the highest price of the night.

A total of 448 players were up for auction at the inaugural event in Mumbai, but only 87 players secured spots in the tournament.

The five franchises were to buy a minimum of 15, and maximum of 18, players, and each had a purse for this auction of a touch over AUD$2 million (INR 12 crore).

Each franchise could buy up to six overseas players in their squad, meaning a maximum of 30 spots were available to foreign stars.

Almost half of those were claimed by Australians, with 14 in total finding homes from 28 who were up for auction, including 12 members of their T20 World Cup squad in South Africa.

Seven English players were bought, alongside four South Africans, two New Zealanders, two West Indians and one American.

Some big names went unsold, including Australia's Amanda-Jade Wellington, New Zealand's Suzie Bates, England's Danni Wyatt, Katherine Brunt and Sarah Glenn and South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt and Lizelle Lee.

The start of the lengthy auction coincided with an Australian team training session in Gqeberha, with a number of the squad hoping for a lucrative pay day where up to AUD$10 million was to be spent on players.

The five franchises for the inaugural season were bought for an eye-watering AUD$816m combined, with teams 'based' in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Lucknow, although all matches will initially be played in Mumbai.

IPL franchise owners Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore all bought WPL teams, while the other two teams are the Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz

The players set their own base price, from which bidding would start, with those who have played international cricket able to set their base price at AUD$52,000, AUD$70,000 or AUD$87,000.

A team can field four overseas players in a playing XI, but have the option of fielding a fifth, providing that player is from an Associate nation. But just one team took that option, with Delhi Capitals signing the USA's Tara Norris.

The first WIPL season will be played between March 4 and 26, with the first season consisting of 22 matches, all of which will be played at either the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai or Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Every game of the WPL will be broadcast live on Fox Cricket, available on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

Australians in the 2023 WPL auction

SOLD

Ashleigh Gardner, AUD$558,000 (INR 3.2 crore), Gujarat Giants

Beth Mooney AUD$350,000 (INR 2 crore), Gujarat Giants

Ellyse Perry, AUD$297,000 (INR 1.7 crore), RCB

Tahlia McGrath AUD$245,000 (INR 1.4 crore), UP Warriorz

Meg Lanning AUD$193,000 (INR 1.1 crore), Delhi Capitals

Grace Harris AUD$131,000 (INR 75 lakh), UP Warriorz

Georgia Wareham AUD$131,000 (INR 75 lakh), Gujarat Giants

Alyssa Healy AUD$122,000 (INR 70 lakh) UP Warriorz

Annabel Sutherland AUD$122,000 (INR 70 lakh) Gujarat Giants

Jess Jonassen AUD$87,000 (IND 50 lakh) Delhi Capitals

Laura Harris AUD$78,400 (INR 45 lakh), Delhi Capitals

Megan Schutt AUD$70,000 (IND 40 lakh) RCB

Erin Burns AUD$52,000 (INR 30 lakh), RCB

Heather Graham AUD$52,000 (INR 30 lakh), Mumbai Indians

Unsold

Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Amanda-Jade Wellington (base price AUD$70,000), Kim Garth, Elyse Villani, Nicola Carey, Sarah Coyte, Hannah Darlington, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Holly Ferling, Anesu Mushangwe (base price AUS$52,000), Tess Flintoff, Nicola Hancock (base price AUD$17,500)

Withdrew

Darcie Brown (base price AUD$87,000)

Complete 2023 WPL squads

Delhi Capitals

Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp (SA), Meg Lanning (AUS), Alice Capsey (ENG), Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen (AUS), Laura Harris (AUS), Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Jasia Akhter, Aparna Mondal, Tara Norris (USA). Coach: Jon Batty

Gujarat Giants

Ashleigh Gardner (AUS), Beth Mooney (AUS), Georgia Wareham (AUS), Sneh Rana, Annabel Sutherland (AUS), Deandra Dottin (WI), Sophia Dunkley (ENG), Sushma Verma, Tanuja Kanwer, Harleen Deol, Ashwani Kumari, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, Sabbineni Meghana, Hurley Gala, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil. Coach: Rachael Haynes

Mumbai Indians

Natalie Sciver (ENG), Pooja Vastrakar, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Amelia Kerr (NZ), Amanjot Kaur, Hayley Matthews (WI), Chloe Tryon (SA), Heather Graham (AUS), Isabelle Wong (ENG), Priyanka Bala, Dhara Gujjar, Humairaa Kaazi, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht, Saika Ishaque, Sonam Yadav. Coach: Charlotte Edwards

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry (AUS), Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine (NZ), Heather Knight (ENG), Megan Schutt (AUS), Kanika Ahuja, Dane van Niekerk (SA), Erin Burns (AUS), Preeti Bose, Komal Zanzad, Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Poonam Khemnar, Sahana Pawar, Shreyanka Patil. Coach: Ben Sawyer

UP Warriorz

Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone (ENG), Devika Vaidya, Tahlia McGrath (AUS), Shabnim Ismail (SA), Grace Harris (AUS), Alyssa Healy (AUS), Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell (ENG), Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, S. Yashasri, Simran Shaikh. Coach: Jon Lewis