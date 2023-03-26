WPL 2023

Another trophy beckons as Lanning gears up for WPL final

Meg Lanning’s already incredible CV could be bolstered further as she prepares to lead Delhi Capitals in the inaugural WPL final

AAP

26 March 2023, 10:55 AM AEST

