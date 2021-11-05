Yorkshire banned as Test hosts, Vaughan denies racism claim

Yorkshire suspended from hosting international games at Headingley as former England skipper Michael Vaughan reveals he was named in the Azeem Rafiq racism investigation

Reuters

5 November 2021, 10:23 AM AEST

