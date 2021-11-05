Yorkshire banned as Test hosts, Vaughan denies racism claim

Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC) has been suspended from hosting international or major matches over their handling of allegations of racism by former player Azeem Rafiq.

Yorkshire said last month that they would not take action against employees, players or executives following the release of an independent report, which found Rafiq had been a victim of racial harassment and bullying in his first spell at the county from 2008-14.

Rafiq, a player of Pakistani descent and a former captain of the England Under-19s, said last year he was made to feel like an outsider at Yorkshire and contemplated taking his own life.

Yorkshire's home ground of Headingley in Leeds is one of England's most celebrated venues, including their memorable Ashes wins over Australia in 1981 and 2019, and is used regularly for England's Test and limited overs matches.

Ben Stokes pulled off a famous Ashes win at Headingley in 2019 // Getty

But the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has banned the county from hosting games "until it has clearly demonstrated that it can meet the standards expected of an international venue".

"It is clear... that YCCC's handling of the issues raised by Azeem Rafiq is wholly unacceptable and is causing serious damage to the reputation of the game," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement on Thursday.

"The ECB find this matter abhorrent and against the spirit of cricket and its values.

"In the meantime, YCCC are suspended from hosting international or major matches until it has clearly demonstrated that it can meet the standards expected of an international venue, ECB member and First-Class County."

England are scheduled to play a Test against New Zealand and a one-day match against South Africa at Headingley next year, as well as an Ashes Test in 2023.

Several sponsors, including Nike, Emerald Group Publishing, Yorkshire Tea and Tetley Bitter, have all said they will end their partnerships with Yorkshire following the release of the report.

Rafiq has alleged racism during his first stint at Yorkshire // Getty

Yorkshire batsman Gary Ballance, who said on Wednesday that he had used racist language towards his former teammate Rafiq, has also been indefinitely suspended from England selection.

"Before any regulatory investigation is complete, the Board wishes to take immediate action in relation to Gary Ballance," the ECB said.

"While Mr Ballance has not been selected to play for England since 2017, he will be suspended indefinitely from selection. This position will be reviewed following the ECB regulatory investigation into his conduct."

Former Yorkshire and England captain Michael Vaughan revealed on Thursday that the investigation had also included allegations of racist remarks he had made to Rafiq, claims he denies.

In his column in the Telegraph, Vaughan said: "The night before I was due to give evidence (to the independent panel in 2020), out of the blue, I was hit with the news that Rafiq was alleging that in 2009, when I was still a player and before a Yorkshire match against Nottinghamshire, I had said to Rafiq and two other Asian players as we walked onto the field together that there are 'too many of you lot, we need to do something about it'.

A triumphant Michael Vaughan for Yorkshire in 2002 // Getty

"This hit me very hard. It was like being struck over the head with a brick. I have been involved in cricket for 30 years and never once been accused of any remotely similar incident or disciplinary offence as a player or commentator. That the allegation came completely out of the blue and more than a decade after it was alleged to have happened made it all the more difficult to process.

"I completely and categorically deny that I ever said those words.

"I have nothing to hide. The 'you lot' comment never happened. Anyone trying to recollect words said 10 years ago will be fallible but I am adamant those words were not used. If Rafiq believes something was said at the time to upset him then that is what he believes. It is difficult to comment on that except to say it hurts me hugely to think I potentially affected someone. I take it as the most serious allegation ever put in front of me and I will fight to the end to prove I am not that person."

'Botham's Ashes' of 1981 are best remembered for the Headingley Test // Getty

The ECB added it had agreed to hold Yorkshire to account over their handling of the matter and to consider sanctions including, but not limited to, financial and future match allocations at the end of its investigation.

Rafiq and senior Yorkshire executives have been called to give evidence before a parliamentary Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) panel on November 16.

On Thursday Rafiq revealed that, despite the week's events, criticism is still coming his way.

"We wonder why people don't come forward. Even after everything that is out there, there seems to be personal attacks coming," he tweeted.

"What a sad state of affairs."

Ballance, who played 23 Tests for England, had described Rafiq as his "best mate in cricket" on Wednesday and said that on the pitch they "supported each other greatly".

"It has been reported that I used a racial slur and, as I told the independent enquiry, I accept that I did so and I regret doing so," Ballance added.

"To be clear – I deeply regret some of the language I used in my younger years."

- with cricket.com.au