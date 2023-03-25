Men's Ashes 2023

Crawley defends technique with Ashes around the corner

Zak Crawley has defended his technique ahead of the Ashes insisting he doesn't need to change despite a difficult away season

PA

25 March 2023, 03:17 PM AEST

