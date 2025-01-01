InMobi
Return to Homepage
Make An Enquiry
Make An Enquiry

Signature Dining

Signature Dining delivers action and style in contemporary comfort, the perfect place to enjoy the cricket both on the pitch and off. Share the moment with curated dishes including a 2-course plated meal, beverage package, reserved table seating as well as pitch-facing seats.

What's Included

  • 2-course plated menu with a range of canapes and light dishes
  • Beverage package including beer, wine and soft drinks, barista coffee and tea
  • Dedicated seating area which ensures you have an excellent view of the action
  • Dedicated reception host offering an all-day concierge service
  • Opportunity to hear from a prominent cricket personality and gain insights into the game

Dress Code

The Dress Code for Signature Dining is smart casual. Guidelines are as follows:

Room Details

Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.

Room Gil Langley
Gate South
Stand Riverbank Stand
Level 4

Schedule

Gates 12:30
Room Opens 13:30
Coin Toss 13:30
Start of Play 14:00
First Session 14:00 - 17:30
Innings Break 17:30 - 18:00
Second Session 18:00 - 21:30
Estimated End of Play
 21:30
Room Closes 30 minutes after the end of play

Invitation Template

Download a copy of our Guest Invitation Template to send to your guests!