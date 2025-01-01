What's Included

All day grazing menu with a range of canapés and light dishes

Beverage package including beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea

Dedicated in bowl seating area which ensures you’ve got an excellent view of the action

Feature food station offering more substantial dishes over main innings break

Dedicated reception host offering all day concierge service

Enjoy your day in air-conditioned comfort

Smart Casual Dress Code

The minimum and acceptable standard is smart casual, we suggest you dress comfortably to suit the length of time you will be at the match. Items permitted include:

Collared shirts, polo shirts, t-shirts, or official team merchandise (replica on field shirts)

Dress pants, shorts, chinos or jeans

Skirts, dresses, playsuits/jumpsuits

Closed in shoes, heels, dress sandals or flat

Room Details

Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.

Room Gil Langley Gate South Stand Riverbank Stand Level 3

Schedule