Whicker Lounge

The Whicker Lounge is unrivalled fun at the cricket in a relaxed environment. Enjoy the day with friends or clients with an all-day grazing menu, food stations, beverage package, indoor unreserved bar tables, as well as indoor seating.

What's Included

  • All day grazing menu with a range of canapes and light dishes
  • Feature food station offering more substantial dishes over main innings break
  • Beverage package including beer, wine and soft drinks, coffee and tea
  • Dedicated in bowl seating area which ensures you’ve got an excellent view of the action
  • Dedicated reception host offering an all-day concierge service

Dress Code

The Dress Code for Whicker Lounge is smart casual. Guidelines are as follows:

Room Details

Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.

Room Leigh Whicker
Gate South
Stand River Bank Stand
Level Level 3

Schedule

Gates 12:30
Room Opens 14:00
Coin Toss 14:00
Start of Play 14:30
First Session 14:30 - 16:30
Innings Break 16:30 - 17:10
Second Session 17:10 - 19:10
Innings Break 19:10 - 19:30
Final Session 19:30 - 21:30
Estimated End of Play
 21:30
Room Closes 30 minutes after the end of play

Invitation Template

