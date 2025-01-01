What's Included

All day grazing menu with a range of canapes and light dishes

Feature food station offering more substantial dishes over main meal

Beverage package including beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee and tea

Dedicated reception host offering an all-day concierge service

Dress Code

The Dress Code for Pavilion Lounge is smart casual. Guidelines are as follows:

Room Details

Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.

Room Gil Langley Gate South Stand River Bank Stand Level 4

Schedule

Gates 17:30 Room Opens 18:15 Coin Toss 18:15 Start of Play 18:45 First Session 18:45 - 20:00 Innings Break 20:00 - 20:15 Second Session 20:15 - 21:30 Estimated End of Play

21:30 Room Closes 30 minutes after the end of play

Invitation Template

Download a copy of our Guest Invitation Template to send to your guests!