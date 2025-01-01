What's Included
-
All day grazing menu with a range of canapes and light dishes
-
Feature food station offering more substantial dishes over main innings break
-
Beverage package including beer, wine and soft drinks, coffee and tea
-
Dedicated in bowl seating area which ensures you’ve got an excellent view of the action
-
Dedicated reception host offering an all-day concierge service
Dress Code
The Dress Code for the Hassett Lounge is smart casual. Guidelines are as follows:
Room Details
Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.
|Room
|Hassett Room
|Gate
|Gate 1
|Stand
|Ponsford Stand
|Level
|Level 2
Schedule
|Gates
|09:00
|Room Opens
|10:00
|Coin Toss
|10:00
|Start of Play
|10:30
|First Session
|10:30 - 12:30
|Innings Break
|12:30 - 13:10
|Second Session
|13:10 - 15:10
|Innings Break
|15:10 - 15:30
|Final Session
|15:30 - 17:30
|Estimated End of Play
|17:30
|Room Closes
|30 minutes after the end of play
Invitation Template
Download a copy of our Guest Invitation Template to send to your guests!