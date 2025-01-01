InMobi
Executive Hospitality - Boxing Day Test

Melbourne Cricket Ground

MCG

The Melbourne Cricket Ground is located about 1km from the CBD in Yarra Park. Map

Conditions of Entry

Familiarise yourself with the venue's conditions of entry prior to match day.

Transport & Parking

Plan your journey to the venue including  public transport, parking, drop-off/pick up locations. 

Accessibility

The venue's accessibility information can be found here

Room Details

Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.

Room Harrison Room
Gate Gate 1
Stand Ponsford Stand
Level Level 2

Event Details

  • Cocktail Style
  • All day grazing menu with a range of canapes and light dishes
  • Feature food station offering more substantial dishes over main innings break
  • Alcoholic and non-alcoholic, coffee, tea and chai served throughout the day
  • Dedicated in bowl seating area to view the cricket
  • Dedicated reception hosts offering all day assistance

Dress Code

Schedule

Gates 09:00
Room Opens 10:00
Coin Toss 10:00
Start of Play 10:30
First Session 10:30 - 12:30
Innings Break 12:30 - 13:10
Second Session 13:10 - 15:10
Innings Break 15:10 - 15:30
Final Session 15:30 - 17:30
Estimated End of Play
 17:30
Room Closes 30 minutes after the end of play

 