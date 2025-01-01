MCG
The Melbourne Cricket Ground is located about 1km from the CBD in Yarra Park. Map
Conditions of Entry
Familiarise yourself with the venue's conditions of entry prior to match day.
Transport & Parking
Plan your journey to the venue including public transport, parking, drop-off/pick up locations.
Accessibility
The venue's accessibility information can be found here
Room Details
Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.
|Room
|Harrison Room
|Gate
|Gate 1
|Stand
|Ponsford Stand
|Level
|Level 2
Venue Map
Event Details
-
Cocktail Style
-
All day grazing menu with a range of canapes and light dishes
-
Feature food station offering more substantial dishes over main innings break
- Alcoholic and non-alcoholic, coffee, tea and chai served throughout the day
-
Dedicated in bowl seating area to view the cricket
- Dedicated reception hosts offering all day assistance
Dress Code
The Dress Code is business casual. Guidelines are as follows:
Schedule
|Gates
|09:00
|Room Opens
|10:00
|Coin Toss
|10:00
|Start of Play
|10:30
|First Session
|10:30 - 12:30
|Innings Break
|12:30 - 13:10
|Second Session
|13:10 - 15:10
|Innings Break
|15:10 - 15:30
|Final Session
|15:30 - 17:30
|Estimated End of Play
|17:30
|Room Closes
|30 minutes after the end of play