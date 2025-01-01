Adelaide Oval

Adelaide Oval is situated right in the heart of the city, framed by the River Torrens and surrounding precinct. Whether you're travelling by car, bus, train or tram, Adelaide Oval's close proximity to the CBD makes it easily accessible. Map

Conditions of Entry

Familiarise yourself with the venue's conditions of entry prior to match day.

Transport & Parking

Plan your journey to the venue including public transport, parking, drop-off/pick up locations.

Accessibility

The venue's accessibility information can be found here.

Room Details

Entry and access information can be found on your ticket.

Room SACA President's Room Gate North Gate Stand Western Stand Level Level 2

Venue Map

Event Details

Cocktail Style

All day grazing menu with a range of canapes and light dishes

Feature food station offering more substantial dishes over main innings break

Alcoholic and non-alcoholic, coffee, tea and chai served throughout the day

Dedicated in bowl seating area to view the cricket

Dedicated reception hosts offering all day assistance

Dress Code

The Dress Code is business casual. Guidelines are as follows:

The President’s Room is located within the SACA Members’ Enclosure where dress standards apply. Please see https://www.saca.com.au/membership/dress-standards for further guidelines.

Schedule